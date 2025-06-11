Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him...
Karoline Leavitt's Truth Nukes Leave Multiple Mushroom Clouds Over Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and the Dems

Doug P. | 6:13 PM on June 11, 2025
Twitchy

California Gov. Gavin News, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and other Democrats have been coming up with excuse after excuse to try and pin the blame for the riots on President Trump and ICE. 

This latest attempt from Mayor Bass is one of the more shameless:

These Democrats have reached "Trump enforcing immigration laws has caused law-abiding people to loot a Nike store" levels of deranged.

Today's White House briefing started with Leavitt calling out a "stupid question": 

Then the heavy reality checks started being unleashed. 

Newsom, Bass and the Democrats had this one coming. Watch: 

Bingo! 

Here's a little more:

Leavitt also let everybody know the kinds of people the Dems are trying to make sure remain free to roam the streets of America:

The Democrats are standing up for lawlessness and other assorted insanity and the latest approval of their party shows it

Exactly. 

