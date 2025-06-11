Karoline Leavitt's Truth Nukes Leave Multiple Mushroom Clouds Over Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and the Dems

California Gov. Gavin News, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and other Democrats have been coming up with excuse after excuse to try and pin the blame for the riots on President Trump and ICE.

Advertisement

This latest attempt from Mayor Bass is one of the more shameless:

LA MAYOR: The looting of the Nike store was "provoked by the White House." pic.twitter.com/cObTZ5sQkC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025

These Democrats have reached "Trump enforcing immigration laws has caused law-abiding people to loot a Nike store" levels of deranged.

Today's White House briefing started with Leavitt calling out a "stupid question":

Q: So if there were peaceful protests on Saturday for the military parade the president would allow that?



.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt: "Of course the president supports peaceful protests. What a stupid question." pic.twitter.com/QzjOIVoUlJ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 11, 2025

Then the heavy reality checks started being unleashed.

Newsom, Bass and the Democrats had this one coming. Watch:

LEAVITT LEAVES THEM SPEECHLESS 🚨



"The most BASIC duty of government is to preserve law & order... DEMOCRATS like Governor Newsom & Mayor Karen Bass, SHAMEFULLY FAILED to meet their sworn obligations to their citizens."



"President Trump promised to carry out the LARGEST mass… pic.twitter.com/erMJnwzV4T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

Bingo!

Here's a little more:

🚨 LEAVITT HAS THIS REPORTER SHAKING!



"We’ve arrested nearly 400 ILLEGAL aliens alone...since June 6—"



*Reporter interrupts*🚫



"Hundreds of people have assaulted law enforcement officers, are you saying that’s appropriate behavior?"



*Reporter interrupts again*🚫



"The… pic.twitter.com/Rkyc4DtwwK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

Leavitt also let everybody know the kinds of people the Dems are trying to make sure remain free to roam the streets of America:

.@PressSec shares images of violent illegal aliens that have been arrested in recent days. pic.twitter.com/Hp980GxSpR — Madeline Leesman (@MadelineLeesman) June 11, 2025

The Democrats are standing up for lawlessness and other assorted insanity and the latest approval of their party shows it.

She is 100% spot on. — 💕Dee (@deemarwar78) June 11, 2025

Exactly.