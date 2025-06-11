Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers Some BRUTAL News

It's time to check in and see how the Democratic Party is doing when it comes to public approval after spending the last several weeks going to the mat to keep criminal illegals in the country and insisting that men should be able to compete in women's sports. How crazy have the Dems gotten? This crazy:

Advertisement

LA MAYOR: The looting of the Nike store was "provoked by the White House." pic.twitter.com/cObTZ5sQkC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025

These Democrats have reached "Trump enforcing immigration laws has caused law-abiding people to loot a Nike store" levels of deranged.

It's showing up in the polls as well.

A new Quinnipiac survey has some news that shows the Dem Party is on the right path... as far as the Republican Party is concerned:

Democratic Party Approval Rating



🟢 Approve: 21% (-49)

🔴 Disapprove: 70%



Quinnipiac | June 5-9 | 1,283 RV pic.twitter.com/akG3iBTiDm — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 11, 2025

You know what the Dems' problem is? They haven't had enough margaritas with illegal aliens and made Tim Walz and Jasmine Crockett the faces of their party nearly aggressively enough.

New Quinnipiac poll just dropped showing the Democrat Party with 21% approval.



Turns out, if you die on enough 80/20 hills, that’s where you’ll end up. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 11, 2025

If Gavin Newsom runs for the Democrat presidential nomination it'll be fun watching him pretend to have never been the lefty that he is.

Poll was taken Thursday through Monday - so could have also picked up some LA riots and chaos. https://t.co/Gr1swHTDfk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 11, 2025

Exactly.

Quinnipiac is ridiculously left leaning - too

They're in the teens. — Matt (@amattattacks) June 11, 2025

Operation Backfire in full effect. 🤣 — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) June 11, 2025

I figured it would be bad ... but not that bad. Holy cow. — D20 Woodworking (@d20woodworking) June 11, 2025

The Dems just can't stop taking the crazy side of all the issues.

Maybe the lefties the Dems are cheering on haven't blocked enough traffic or looted nearly enough.

When the primary message is opposing federal deportation of murderers, rapists and child molesters who entered illegally, 21% approval is actually a blessing. https://t.co/xp653fOkcB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 11, 2025

The Dem Party approval rating should actually be almost ZERO but you can't have everything.