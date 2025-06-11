White House Drops Video of the 'Rallies' Going on in Los Angeles
'Worth Framing'! Gavin Newsom Invoking the Founding Fathers Is a MASSIVE Fail

Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers Some BRUTAL News

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on June 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

It's time to check in and see how the Democratic Party is doing when it comes to public approval after spending the last several weeks going to the mat to keep criminal illegals in the country and insisting that men should be able to compete in women's sports. How crazy have the Dems gotten? This crazy:

These Democrats have reached "Trump enforcing immigration laws has caused law-abiding people to loot a Nike store" levels of deranged.

It's showing up in the polls as well.

A new Quinnipiac survey has some news that shows the Dem Party is on the right path... as far as the Republican Party is concerned: 

You know what the Dems' problem is? They haven't had enough margaritas with illegal aliens and made Tim Walz and Jasmine Crockett the faces of their party nearly aggressively enough. 

If Gavin Newsom runs for the Democrat presidential nomination it'll be fun watching him pretend to have never been the lefty that he is. 

Exactly. 

The Dems just can't stop taking the crazy side of all the issues. 

Maybe the lefties the Dems are cheering on haven't blocked enough traffic or looted nearly enough. 

The Dem Party approval rating should actually be almost ZERO but you can't have everything. 

