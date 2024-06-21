WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can

You'd think nobody would ever say a man who sexually assaulted a four and a nine-year-old girl had 'a lot of good in him,' but Biden's nominee for the First Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Julia Lepiz did indeed say that.

Wow, Biden sure can pick 'em.

Oh wait.

Sen. John Kennedy was having NONE of this.

Watch:

Sen. John Kennedy asked Biden nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Julia Lipez why she called a man who moI*st*d a 4 and a 9-year-old girl “a person who has a lot of good in him” and why she suspended half his sentence.



Watch Lipez beat around the bush and refuse to… pic.twitter.com/Cnp3T8XgFv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

The post continues:

Watch Lipez beat around the bush and refuse to answer. We shouldn’t have p*d* apologists appointed to judge positions!

And indeed, she did squirm and beat around the bush.

If you have NEVER seen the face of a vile and evil woman, this is it. She deserves no place on the court. She is not fit for human society. pic.twitter.com/i4j9MxcitE — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 20, 2024

She'll swallow your soul.

IYKYK.

Why are these the best they appoint ⁉️ https://t.co/wvDzhTcZ2C — Allison Dyer (@3rdGener) June 20, 2024

It's not about qualifications, that's why. It's about what identity boxes his nominee can check.

These activist judges have no place in the judicial system. — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) June 20, 2024

And thanks to Kennedy, they know that we know that they know that we know this activist judge has no place in the judicial system.

