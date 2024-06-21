Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Open Border Blame Game Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

You'd think nobody would ever say a man who sexually assaulted a four and a nine-year-old girl had 'a lot of good in him,' but Biden's nominee for the First Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Julia Lepiz did indeed say that.

Wow, Biden sure can pick 'em.

Oh wait.

Sen. John Kennedy was having NONE of this.

Watch:

The post continues:

Watch Lipez beat around the bush and refuse to answer. We shouldn’t have p*d* apologists appointed to judge positions!

And indeed, she did squirm and beat around the bush.

She'll swallow your soul.

IYKYK.

It's not about qualifications, that's why. It's about what identity boxes his nominee can check.

And thanks to Kennedy, they know that we know that they know that we know this activist judge has no place in the judicial system.

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JOHN KENNEDY

