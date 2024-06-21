YIKES! Lincoln Project-Connected Fmr McMullin Staffer Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Teen Boy

Huh. This doesn't look good.

BREAKING: Joel Searby, Chief Strategist for Evan McMullin 2016 Presidential campaign, arrested in Florida for allegedly soliciting sex with a teen boy. Searby is managing director of the @Fwd_Party and often speaks on faith based initiatives in politics here in Utah. #utpol …

Yikes.

43 year old Joel Searby allegedly messaged the 15 year old boy on snapchat. "He suggested the victim should sneak out and go to Searby’s guest house. He would send the boy a text asking him to go over to help with yard work as an excuse for his parents." https://t.co/rD7SzcsDlu pic.twitter.com/i5JwO2EWUh

Correction, Joel Searby has not been with the @Fwd_Party since August of 2023.

Still yikes.

From WCJB:

Joel Searby, 43, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, communication to lure a minor, communication to travel to meet a minor, and using a communication device to commit a felony.

The arrest report from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office transcribes a conversation that started on Wednesday between Searby and the victim on the messaging app Snapchat. In the message chain, Searby asked the 15-year-old if he has ever had a crush on an older man and then describes a sexual encounter he had as a teen with an adult man.

Searby sent the boy multiple photos of himself with his face obscured, including a photo of his hand in his pants. He then invited the boy to visit his home the next morning, secretly.

He suggested the victim should sneak out and go to Searby’s guest house. He would send the boy a text asking him to go over to help with yard work as an excuse for his parents.

“Evidence is pretty damning, and it’s scary for me as a parent,” shared parent Brandy Oldman.