YIKES! Lincoln Project-Connected Fmr McMullin Staffer Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Teen Boy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on June 21, 2024
Huh. This doesn't look good.

Yikes.

Still yikes.

From WCJB:

Joel Searby, 43, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, communication to lure a minor, communication to travel to meet a minor, and using a communication device to commit a felony.

The arrest report from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office transcribes a conversation that started on Wednesday between Searby and the victim on the messaging app Snapchat. In the message chain, Searby asked the 15-year-old if he has ever had a crush on an older man and then describes a sexual encounter he had as a teen with an adult man.

Searby sent the boy multiple photos of himself with his face obscured, including a photo of his hand in his pants. He then invited the boy to visit his home the next morning, secretly.

He suggested the victim should sneak out and go to Searby’s guest house. He would send the boy a text asking him to go over to help with yard work as an excuse for his parents.

“Evidence is pretty damning, and it’s scary for me as a parent,” shared parent Brandy Oldman.

Evidence is pretty damning ... 

Yikes a third time.

Apparently, Searby has connections to the Lincoln Project as well.

And nobody is at all surprised.

Meep.

We have a few guesses.

