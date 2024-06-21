Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing Up for the American People (LOL)

Whoever thought this post was a good idea for a president who has spent roughly 40% of his presidency on vacation really needs to have their head examined. Especially as Biden heads to Camp David for the week before his first debate with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

We can't even make this nonsense up:

The best part of my job is showing up for the American people. pic.twitter.com/3RwOyonb8a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2024

Riiiiight. Tell us another one, Joe.

Or Karine.

Or whichever idiotic intern is responsible for Joe's X feed today.

Biden is hidden away at Camp David for the next week aka literally not “showing up” until Thursday. No events, no WH briefings, nothing. https://t.co/bagJrbXz33 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 21, 2024

BUT HE'S HERE FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

He loves showing up for us.

He said so.

What you showing up actually looks like: pic.twitter.com/KALQeb1oit — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 20, 2024

Why aren’t you using new photos? Did you not show up today? https://t.co/3MtCSJjJ9q — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 21, 2024

Who the fuq thought this was a good idea? — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) June 21, 2024

No idea.

We've seen how you feel about showing up for Americans. pic.twitter.com/SQPjrqcaVs — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) June 21, 2024

Oof.

Name a single thing you’ve accomplished for the American People.



The only people you have helped are you, your donors, Ukraine, and illegal immigrants. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 20, 2024

Now now, he's also helped ice cream makers and sellers. Oh, and don't forget Pfizer.

What their profile pic looks like vs what they actually look like pic.twitter.com/dQ9SRt33YJ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 20, 2024

Awww yes, his little boy stairs.

Show your little boy stairs — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 20, 2024

Heh.

See?

======================================================================

Related:

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can

YIKES! Lincoln Project-Connected Fmr McMullin Staffer Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Teen Boy

Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY

Ted Cruz Shares DAMNING Thread Exposing Biden DHS' Push to Target Trump Supporters As Domestic Extremists

Scott Wiener Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Going After Riley Gaines and BOY HOWDY Was THAT Ever Dumb

=======================================================================