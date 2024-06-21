'Conservative' David French Predictably Denounces Having the Ten Commandments in Classroom...
Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing Up for the American People (LOL)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Whoever thought this post was a good idea for a president who has spent roughly 40% of his presidency on vacation really needs to have their head examined. Especially as Biden heads to Camp David for the week before his first debate with Donald Trump.

We can't even make this nonsense up:

Riiiiight. Tell us another one, Joe.

Or Karine.

Or whichever idiotic intern is responsible for Joe's X feed today.

BUT HE'S HERE FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

He loves showing up for us. 

He said so.

No idea.

Oof.

Now now, he's also helped ice cream makers and sellers. Oh, and don't forget Pfizer.

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can
Sam J.
Awww yes, his little boy stairs.

Heh.

See?

