GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)

Pardon us if we're unimpressed with some legal talking head on MSNBC wearing dark chunky glasses to make herself look smarter talking all tough with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon telling her to 'stay in her lane' where Trump is concerned or whatnot. Ummm ... she's the judge, that case IS her lane, sweetcheecks.

This is just laughable.

Watch:

'Girl, stay in your lane. Stay. In. Your. Lane.' MSNBC legal analyst advises U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. With worries that Trump's Manhattan conviction is having only minor effect on polls, lawfare warriors fret about delays in other cases. https://t.co/km37a8iEcb — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 23, 2024

In other words, they really really really wanted these court cases to knock Trump out of the race because they know deep down they can't beat him in a fair race. Especially with President Pudding Pop as their nominee.

The woman on the irrelevant “news” network thinks a judge gives a sh*t about her opinion.



That’s adorable. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) June 23, 2024

But girl power and stuff!

And surely all 12 people who watch MSNBC thought she was edgy and stuff.

Ahhh, she's clearly a follower of Kamala Harris' school of a legal argument of "I'm speaking right now". — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 23, 2024

HA HA HA HA

You know, if you have something important to say you don't have to tell people, they just figure it out because it IS important. Whiny babies who tell others to shut up because they're talking are just that, whiny babies..

NBC = MSNBC = DNC — Carla ⛱️ Florida (@CarlaMathis10) June 23, 2024

Might as well call them the MSDNC. Save ourselves some time.

I'm sure the judge is shaking in her boots😂 — 🌸💞 Mimi’s Kitchen Table🌸💞 (@AidensMimi_) June 23, 2024

Totally.

‘Girl, when get nominated as a US District Judge come back and talk to us’!



Until then 🤐✌🏼 — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) June 23, 2024

Comical at this point — 32 Too 🤷‍♂️ (@ThirtyTwoToo) June 23, 2024

C'mon, they're super tough.

Heh.

