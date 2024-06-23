'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans

Is it just us or can Mark Cuban NOT get out of his own way lately? If he's not making a jagoff of himself babbling about the minimum wage he's falling for a phishing scam or trying to pretend a kindly old farmer in Ohio hates Republicans and Trump.

Advertisement

C'mon man, kindly farmers are OUR people.

See for yourself:

"In the Democratic party, not everybody gets their way, but everybody gets a voice. In the Republican party, there’s just one voice.”



Christopher Gibbs, Farmer, Shelby County Ohio — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 22, 2024

He continues.

Wait for it ...

Ashley St. Clair zinged him with this:

You are one of like three people nationwide who think Joe Biden should be running again but the Democrats are running the corpse anyways — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 22, 2024

Cuban got defensive claiming once again that his quote is just from this little old farmer in Ohio.

I posted a quote from a farmer in Ohio. Sorry it got you all twisted. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 22, 2024

Except you know, he's not just a farmer in Ohio, he's the head of the Democratic Party there in Shelby County.

Dude.

He almost makes this too easy.

Just a wittle ole farmer pic.twitter.com/DdH4o5PoKG — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 22, 2024

He walked right into that one.

This farmer is the head of the Democratic Party in Shelby County, Ohio, but of course Mark Cuban forgot to include that bit of context because he was too busy tweeting about climate change from one of his many private jets https://t.co/Jg4NbmXqr3 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 22, 2024

See what we mean?

Tell that to Bernie Sanders when he ran against Hillary



Or RFK when he ran against Biden — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 22, 2024

But Trump!

I’m old enough to remember when Bob Casey Sr was literally denied a voice at the 1992 convention because Bill Clinton didn’t like his stance on abortion, and things have not gotten any better in the intervening years. This farmer has no idea what he’s talking about pic.twitter.com/gTBCY7RdcU — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 22, 2024

Whoa. Coucy is ancient.

Accurate.

In the Democrat Party, there’s just one voice — socialism creeping and now galloping toward communism. — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) June 23, 2024

Well such a quote come from Ohio, where thank God Trump is almost certainly going to win, just as he won the state by ~8 points in 2016 and 2020. Hell, Ohio may even have two Republican senators after this election… — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 22, 2024

Sure Mark - there is no party more in LOCKSTEP than Democrats. Do they EVER vote differently? You are no longer objective, you are just a shill. — Jim 🇺🇸 (@jimkaldem) June 22, 2024

Calling Cuban is a shill is an insult to shills everywhere.

Advertisement

You misspelled “chairman of the Shelby democrats” — Elaine Leighton (@AELeighton2) June 23, 2024

Oops.

Almost.

======================================================================

Related:

REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in a Private Message To Save His Backside

WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title IX Bus Vandalized

Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing Up for the American People (LOL)

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can

=======================================================================