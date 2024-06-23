REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and...
'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in...
Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates
Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol
Healing the Soul of the Nation: DHS Says Trump Supporters, Military and Religious...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just...
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're...
NYT: The War in Gaza Is Dividing the LGBTQ Community
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Figures Out the REAL Money Problem Americans Face, Price Gouging
Politico Going All-Out to Defend Pro-Hamas Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Are Trans Activists in a Hate Movement, or Just Vulnerable Victims of Oppression?...
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One

'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on June 23, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Is it just us or can Mark Cuban NOT get out of his own way lately? If he's not making a jagoff of himself babbling about the minimum wage he's falling for a phishing scam or trying to pretend a kindly old farmer in Ohio hates Republicans and Trump.

Advertisement

C'mon man, kindly farmers are OUR people. 

See for yourself:

He continues.

Wait for it ... 

Ashley St. Clair zinged him with this:

Cuban got defensive claiming once again that his quote is just from this little old farmer in Ohio.

Except you know, he's not just a farmer in Ohio, he's the head of the Democratic Party there in Shelby County.

Dude.

He almost makes this too easy.

He walked right into that one. 

Recommended

REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

See what we mean?

But Trump!

Whoa. Coucy is ancient.

Accurate.

Calling Cuban is a shill is an insult to shills everywhere.

Advertisement

Oops.

Almost.

======================================================================

Related:

REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in a Private Message To Save His Backside

WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title IX Bus Vandalized

Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing Up for the American People (LOL)

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS MARK CUBAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates
Brett T.
'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in a Private Message To Save His Backside
Sam J.
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're Not Above the Law
Amy Curtis
Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement