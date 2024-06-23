REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Snopes is finally fact-checking Biden's blatant, obnoxious lie about why he ran for president, and that's the lie about Trump calling neo-Nazis very fine people. This lie has been debunked so many times we're honestly shocked anyone would use it, let alone campaign on it BUT nobody ever accused Team Biden or the mouth-breathers who voted for him of being all that bright.

Advertisement

Like Kat Abu, for example. If Kat seems familiar it's likely because she used to work at Media Matters and was 'let go'.

Kat is none-too-happy about Snopes fact-checking Biden which makes this even funner.

Snopes is claiming Trump didn’t call neo-Nazis at Charlottesville “very fine people” — instead, he was referring to “protesters and counter-protesters”.



Hey, @snopes, if you’re at a protest led by a neo-Nazi on the side of the neo-Nazis, guess what that makes you. pic.twitter.com/gCKPQb7gid — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 21, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Wook, Media Matters sure can pick 'em.

Or rather, COULD pick 'em.

Ahem.

Snopes finally gets around to fact-checking the entire basis of Joe Biden running for president, and the libs are not happy. https://t.co/lxti3FcXEM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 23, 2024

Lots and lots of, 'HOW DARE YOU' vibes out there ... yup.

I heard him say it with my own ears. I’ve heard the recording of it more times than I cared to. This is disappointing. I trusted @snopes for years, but I will not anymore. — HotLips Hooligan 🇵🇷🇺🇸☮️ (@simplybkuz) June 21, 2024

They're so upset.

The redpilled are so obsessed with trying to debunk this one



It’s like, which of the Nazis and white nationalists were the good ones? — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) June 21, 2024

Or, people really hate it when other people lie so grossly, especially when the lie has been debunked over and over and over again.

Derp.

Snopes worries more at times about appeasing some to appear "fair to both sides" than about facts. I've never forgiven them for the role they played in helping Jill Stein help Trump win.



https://t.co/tvDRzirDJd — 𝔅𝔬 𝔊𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔯 (@Bo_Gardiner) June 21, 2024

Yes. It's all a plot!

HA HA HA HA HA

Snopes is totally trying to help Trump win. Totally.

These people.

Then again, plenty of other people just pointed and laughed.

When you lose Snopes, you know you've overplayed your hand. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 23, 2024

How's that job hunt goin', kiddo? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 23, 2024

Ouch.

They're correct. You believe a lie. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 23, 2024

You only needed 30 seconds on the internet to not be a moron. You were so close. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) June 23, 2024

So close!

And fin.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in a Private Message To Save His Backside

WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title IX Bus Vandalized

Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing Up for the American People (LOL)

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can

Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY

=======================================================================