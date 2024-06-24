Clay Travis Drops Kasie Hunt With RECEIPTS Showing Jake Tapper (and Dana Bash) Comparing Trump to Hitler

Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on June 24, 2024
Gif

What a painfully embarrassing morning CNN has had, especially Kasie Hunt. Seriously, WOOF. We're not sure she could have done more to make her outlet look even WORSE and more biased against Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential debate. If her goal was to remind Americans Trump will not just be debating Biden but Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as well, she succeeded.

Talk about a dumpster fire.

Hunt flipped out and acted like Trump Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was lying about Jake Tapper by bringing up the fact Jake had compared Trump to Hitler. She then went on Twitter/X to try and defend her ridiculous behavior and of course made things worse.

We realize you already know this was TRUE, and that it wasn't just Jake but Dana Bash as well ... but it doesn't hurt to rub a little more salt in CNN's wound and drop a few receipts from Clay Travis.

This is going to be a total shiznit show. We know you know that we know you know that but man ... this is bad. Probably as good a time as any to let you all know we will be live blogging this clown show on Thursday night - be on the lookout for deets!

C'mon now, that's unfair to gutter trash.

Allow this editor to adjust her tinfoil hat for just a moment and point out this is likely what they want, for Trump to bail so Biden doesn't have to. They will likely hit Trump with as much as they can between now and then to anger him enough to make him quit before the start so Biden doesn't have to be the weak one.

Trump did agree to all their conditions ... 

So they've gotta try something to save Biden's bacon.

Bingo.

