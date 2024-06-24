Clay Travis Drops Kasie Hunt With RECEIPTS Showing Jake Tapper (and Dana Bash) Comparing Trump to Hitler

What a painfully embarrassing morning CNN has had, especially Kasie Hunt. Seriously, WOOF. We're not sure she could have done more to make her outlet look even WORSE and more biased against Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential debate. If her goal was to remind Americans Trump will not just be debating Biden but Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as well, she succeeded.

Talk about a dumpster fire.

Hunt flipped out and acted like Trump Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was lying about Jake Tapper by bringing up the fact Jake had compared Trump to Hitler. She then went on Twitter/X to try and defend her ridiculous behavior and of course made things worse.

We realize you already know this was TRUE, and that it wasn't just Jake but Dana Bash as well ... but it doesn't hurt to rub a little more salt in CNN's wound and drop a few receipts from Clay Travis.

Here are @jaketapper & @DanaBashCNN, the two CNN debate “moderators,” comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. CNN cut off @kleavittnh this morning for rightly pointing out their bias and that they had done this before: pic.twitter.com/dIEvcVCXZk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2024

This is going to be a total shiznit show. We know you know that we know you know that but man ... this is bad. Probably as good a time as any to let you all know we will be live blogging this clown show on Thursday night - be on the lookout for deets!

Dana Bash's ex-husband Jeremy Bash was one of the "51 intel experts" that signed the letter saying Hunter Biden's laptop had the markings of Russian Disinformation. You can't make this 💩up. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 24, 2024

CNN is gutter trash. — BongBong (@BongBong) June 24, 2024

C'mon now, that's unfair to gutter trash.

This “debate” will be about as fair as the last election — johnny based (@johnybased) June 24, 2024

Trump should pull out last minute to take back his superpower, voters ain’t changing their votes — Lit (@roibags) June 24, 2024

Allow this editor to adjust her tinfoil hat for just a moment and point out this is likely what they want, for Trump to bail so Biden doesn't have to. They will likely hit Trump with as much as they can between now and then to anger him enough to make him quit before the start so Biden doesn't have to be the weak one.

Trump did agree to all their conditions ...

So they've gotta try something to save Biden's bacon.

Let's be clear @realDonaldTrump wins the 1st @CNN debate for just showing up to face the enemies head on yes that's Joe Biden and his state news CNN who worked together to attack Trump daily! — The Daily News Opinion 📰 (@TheDailyPretzel) June 24, 2024

Bingo.

