Mollie Hemingway Cites Notorious Media 'Bombshells' to Ask How Seriously We Should Take CNN's Latest

Doug P. | 2:45 PM on March 26, 2025
Twitchy

We'll kick this story off with the understatement of the decade: The legacy media hasn't earned the right to be viewed with anything other than skepticism. That includes many of the MSM reports about the Signal chat that for some reason included the editor of The Atlantic.

The Atlantic's stories that have been published ever since Jeffery Goldberg was included on a Signal text chain discussing Defense Department operations have taken over the news cycle. Defense Secretary Hegseth responded by saying the texts Goldberg received contained no "war plans" or "attack plans" while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt basically said the whole story is a big nothingburger.. 

Meanwhile, CNN's doing the "sources say" thing again for their report claiming the chat was "highly classified at the time" it was written:

Earlier we talked about the media having earned every ounce of skepticism that is thrown in their direction over their reporting that's often just narrative fuel for the Democrats. 

With that in mind, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway would like to know where this latest offering from CNN might fall on the "fake news" scale: 

So, where does this story fall? Place your bets!

"Trump grabbed the steering wheel" was another doozy.

Let's just say that the track records of some of these "journalists," not to mention their unnamed sources, aren't all that great.

***

