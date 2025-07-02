Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB...
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-1...
Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying...
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks...
Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’...
Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at...

It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

This writer has written extensively about the late Pope Francis and his war on the traditional Catholic Latin Mass (TLM). His final dig at priests who celebrated TLM was to say they had a 'mental imbalance, emotional deviation, behavioral difficulties,' embracing the socialist tactic of accusing one's opponent of being crazy.

Advertisement

His Traditionis Custodes gave anti-TLM bishops the leverage to shut down TLM in their dioceses, and some -- like Cupich in Chicago and Vigneron in Detroit -- gladly made the most of it, issuing almost total bans on TLM.

Turns out Traditionis Custodes was based on a lie:

A flagrant lie.

Here's more from Diane Montagna:

This journalist has obtained the Vatican’s overall assessment of the consultation of bishops that was said to have “prompted” Pope Francis to revoke Summorum Pontificum, Benedict XVI’s 2007 apostolic letter liberalizing the vetus ordo, more commonly known as the 'Traditional Latin Mass' and sacraments.

The previously undisclosed text, which forms a crucial part of the official report by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on its 2020 consultation of bishops concerning Summorum Pontificum, reveals that 'the majority of bishops who responded to the questionnaire stated that making legislative changes to Summorum Pontificum would cause more harm than good.'

The overall assessment directly contradicts, therefore, the stated rationale for imposing Traditionis Custodes and raises serious questions about its credibility.

When, on July 16, 2021, Pope Francis promulgated Traditionis Custodes, he said the responses to the questionnaire 'reveal a situation that preoccupies and saddens me and persuades me of the need to intervene.'

Recommended

Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
Brett T.
Advertisement

Do read her entire piece. It's a fantastic work of journalism.

Shameful, really.

TLM was the normal form of Catholic worship until the 1960s, when those who sought to 'reform' the church did away with it -- and a lot of other pre-Vatican II traditions -- and then ruthlessly enforced those changes.

It needs to be rescinded.

It's done more damage than good.

A very good point.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

And this, in my estimation, is something far too many Catholics don't want to consider: Pope Francis and Co. worked long and hard to undermine and damage the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI, especially in the realms of moral doctrine and liturgy.

This Catholic considered it, because the agenda was obvious.

That's the summary.

He lied to us. He smeared us. He ostracized us.

Some shephard of souls.

There's a reason it didn't come out during his pontificate.

Advertisement

Amen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM POPE FRANCIS VATICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
Brett T.
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang
Amy Curtis
'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB and NOBODY Cared
Doug P.
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger Dems (Again)
Doug P.
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border Brett T.
Advertisement