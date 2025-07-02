Former FBI Employee and Sister Plead Guilty to Bid-Rigging Scheme

How is it that people have lost trust in America's intelligence agencies? Libs of TikTok reports that an FBI employee and his sister pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a bid-rigging scheme that netted them at least $350,000 in contracts from the FBI.

Former FBI employee Jeffrey Spencer & sister Christy Evereklian plead guilty to bid rigging scheme to defraud the U.S.



They allegedly rigged FBI contracts by faking bids with her companies, using fake names and a random generator to obtain $350,000 in government contracts.



The… pic.twitter.com/cQRgkmym9T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2025

The post continues:

The amount of fraud with these government contracts is insane. We need many more arrests. Find the fraud and hold them all accountable!

Remember how angry Democrats got when Elon Musk and DOGE tried to root out fraud in the federal government?

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, reads:

A former electronics technician at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office and his sister were charged today with conspiring to defraud the United States to obtain at least $350,000 in low-bid electronics equipment contracts from the FBI. … According to their plea agreements, from August 2015 through August 2020, [Jeffrey] Spencer and [Christy] Evereklian conspired to defraud the United States by impeding the solicitation of competitive bids for electronic equipment by deceitful and dishonest means. Spencer, who was an FBI procurement official and solicited bids for electronic equipment, conspired with Evereklian to submit purportedly independent and competitive bids from Evereklian’s several companies for FBI contracts. In fact, Spencer and Evereklian already had decided which company would submit the lowest – and presumably winning – bid for a contract. Evereklian submitted bids from her own companies to the FBI using the names of her relatives to conceal her control over bidding companies, and she used a random number generator to create the fraudulent bids.

That sounds so Bidenesque. Imagine how much of this is going on if they just managed to nail these two.

"She used a random number generator to create the fraudulent bids." We should be thankful that the FBI was putting out bids at all and not just awarding no-bid contracts to their cronies.

You know this is only the very top of the iceburg, but it's a good start.

