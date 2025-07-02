Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need...
PBS Pushes Poll That Finds PBS Viewers Think ICE Goes Too Far In...
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based...
'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB...
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-1...
Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...

Elizabeth Warren Calls CBS News' Settlement With Trump 'Bribery In Plain Sight' (the FAIL Is Massive)

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you now know, Paramount and CBS News have settled with Donald Trump after his lawsuit against them for, well, doing the usual "journalism" thing by trying to help out a Democrat candidate just before an election (in this case, Kamala Harris). 

Advertisement

Many so-called "journalists" aren't happy, but not because of CBS News' lack of objectivity and ethics. Rather the anger is because they think Trump bullied CBS into submission and this was the result: 

And it could be even more than that, according to Fox News:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. 

Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

Right on cue, Democrat senator and pretend Native American Elizabeth Warren is apparently trying to turn CBS News' egregious bias into an impeachable offense against Trump: 

Recommended

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's an alternate theory: The lib media got caught trying to carry another Democrat across the finish line with a deceptively edited video and then they didn't want Trump's lawyers going through internal communications to prepare for a trial so they decided to settle. 

Bingo.

Nobody plays 4-D chess quite like Trump. 

That does appear to be what Warren's trying to say. 

These media outlets keep settling because they don't want anybody to dig in and find out how bad the bias really is.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie
Amy Curtis
Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need to Be Sanctioned
Brett T.
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
Brett T.
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang
Amy Curtis
'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB and NOBODY Cared
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements Amy Curtis
Advertisement