Elizabeth Warren Calls CBS News' Settlement With Trump 'Bribery In Plain Sight' (the FAIL Is Massive)

As you now know, Paramount and CBS News have settled with Donald Trump after his lawsuit against them for, well, doing the usual "journalism" thing by trying to help out a Democrat candidate just before an election (in this case, Kamala Harris).

Many so-called "journalists" aren't happy, but not because of CBS News' lack of objectivity and ethics. Rather the anger is because they think Trump bullied CBS into submission and this was the result:

Under the terms of the deal, the money will be allocated to Trump’s future presidential library.https://t.co/RKMZOuiWEB pic.twitter.com/MNORXGOlyT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 2, 2025

And it could be even more than that, according to Fox News:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

Right on cue, Democrat senator and pretend Native American Elizabeth Warren is apparently trying to turn CBS News' egregious bias into an impeachable offense against Trump:

This looks like bribery in plain sight.



Paramount folded at the same time it needs Trump's approval for a billion-dollar merger.



I’m calling for an investigation into whether any anti-bribery laws were broken, and I'm working on a new bill to rein in this kind of corruption. https://t.co/xdkNpe75co — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 2, 2025

Here's an alternate theory: The lib media got caught trying to carry another Democrat across the finish line with a deceptively edited video and then they didn't want Trump's lawyers going through internal communications to prepare for a trial so they decided to settle.

No.



This is what accountability for lying in plain sight, looks like. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 2, 2025

Bingo.

That would be quite the scam… defame someone and edit interviews to be untruthful all the while expecting them to sue you so a settlement can be reached and you can give them a bunch of money?



That’s what you think happened? — Matt Crossette (@mattcrossette) July 2, 2025

Nobody plays 4-D chess quite like Trump.

Are you saying the court approving the award is corrupt? https://t.co/LaiwZfUWhv — ScoopTown (@QAScoop) July 2, 2025

That does appear to be what Warren's trying to say.

No, Paramount folded before discovery to avoid disclosing just how bad they really are. Zero credibility. https://t.co/fiIO8NzJJs — James Wilcox (@JCWilco22) July 2, 2025

These media outlets keep settling because they don't want anybody to dig in and find out how bad the bias really is.