Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need to Be Sanctioned

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 02, 2025
The Joy Reid Show

You can take the crazies off of MSNBC, but you can't take the MSNBC out of the crazies. Former host Joy Reid was sent packing, but she's started her own podcast, "The Joy Reid Show," and she's bringing on former colleagues to spew the same nonsense they did on air.

Last we checked on Elie Mystal, The Nation's justice correspondent, explained the Supreme Court's nationwide injunction ruling with a fantasy about President Trump hatching a plot to murder all of the journalists. Now he's saying that America is the bad guy on the world stage and is begging the rest of the world to impose sanctions on the United States. "Sanction us," he pleads.

If America is so bad, please leave. This is the guy who just a few months ago said, "We should replace our piece of crap Constitution, like in South Africa."

The mad scientist's hair does make him hard to take seriously.

We wonder if Reid's found any sponsors for her podcast yet.

If it's bad for America, he wants it.

He's got it cozy in America by continuously going on anti-American rants. He'd never really leave this country, no matter how evil he thinks it is.

Truth.

