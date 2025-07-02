Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need to Be Sanctioned

You can take the crazies off of MSNBC, but you can't take the MSNBC out of the crazies. Former host Joy Reid was sent packing, but she's started her own podcast, "The Joy Reid Show," and she's bringing on former colleagues to spew the same nonsense they did on air.

Last we checked on Elie Mystal, The Nation's justice correspondent, explained the Supreme Court's nationwide injunction ruling with a fantasy about President Trump hatching a plot to murder all of the journalists. Now he's saying that America is the bad guy on the world stage and is begging the rest of the world to impose sanctions on the United States. "Sanction us," he pleads.

Elie Mystal: "Our country is THE bad guy on the world stage. The world needs to stand against America. Sanction us." pic.twitter.com/3OjPx52Ryn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2025

If America is so bad, please leave. This is the guy who just a few months ago said, "We should replace our piece of crap Constitution, like in South Africa."

I will not be lectured to by a Q-Tip. — Zucca Xerfantes (@xerfantes) July 2, 2025

Why does anyone with hair like this get treated like they're a serious person? — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 2, 2025

The mad scientist's hair does make him hard to take seriously.

LOL, yes sanction us! — Sir Pumpaloaf (@Drownomatic5000) July 2, 2025

The race-baiting and America-bashing never stops with some of these people. It's a money-making industry. — M. Meyers (@MMeyers376121) July 2, 2025

We wonder if Reid's found any sponsors for her podcast yet.

My tolerance for anti Americanism pic.twitter.com/z1VlmkyAij — Atomicflix (@Atomicflix) July 2, 2025

He would be so much happier if we stripped him of his citizenship!! How much more pain should he have to endure! — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) July 2, 2025

Thats kind of a weird way to go. You live here. You WILL be affected by this. You want this? For yourself and others?? — COMIX VILLAIN (@ComixVillain) July 2, 2025

If it's bad for America, he wants it.

Yet they NEVER LEAVE — Ryan son of Dennis (@RyansonofDennis) July 2, 2025

Libtards say when we run out of illegals to deport, we’ll start deporting citizens. Seeing this, I sure hope they’re right. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 2, 2025

Someone has to tell this man. Without America, the world would not have the prosperity it has today. And what America needs to understand is, "You can't save everybody” . — Kemal Değer (@KemalTheDeger) July 2, 2025

All that, and not one single example how we're the bad guy. Sums up leftist logic pretty well. — Investigate EVERYONE (@Deplorabruh) July 2, 2025

Guess he should leave then and go to one of the “good guy” countries — Dave (@DavidB12597) July 2, 2025

He's got it cozy in America by continuously going on anti-American rants. He'd never really leave this country, no matter how evil he thinks it is.

The brain rot has reached all time highs — Post (@postmetaX) July 2, 2025

Truth.

