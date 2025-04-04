Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump...
NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested...
Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at...
USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling F...
VIP
Sorry AIN'T Cuttin' It! Rahm Emanuel Says Democrats Made Mistakes on COVID but...
Sunny Hostin Wagers Many Trump Voters Now Wish Harris Had Won (We'll Take...
Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No,...
WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar...
And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We...
For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public...
Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt...
VIP
Michigan Secretary of State's Claim There's 'No Evidence' of Non-Citizen Voting Aged Badly...
This Is How You Handle Men in Women's Sports
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW,...

Elie Mystal Continues His Insanity Calling to Replace Our Constitution Like They Did In South Africa

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 04, 2025
ImgFlip

It's been a banner week for political commentator Elie Mystal. On 'The View,' he argued that we need to abolish voter registration laws because vote fraud doesn't exist (except it does). He also said we need to do away with all laws enacted prior to 1965 without a moment's consideration for the consequences of that.

Advertisement

And now he's arguing we need to do away with our 'piece of crap' Constitution and be more like South Africa. You know, the nation known for apartheid and ongoing attacks and murders of white farmers.

WATCH:

Have we mentioned he's a little unglued?

Yeah, he's a little unglued.

His intellect is as deep as a splash pad.

This writer laughed out loud at 'absolute grape' and is so stealing that.

It's hard to coexist with people who want to upend everything about our country.

He was also a litigator. The mind reels that this guy supposedly knows the law.

Recommended

USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's fine with that.

We'll help him pack.

And to answer your question: what they know about the Constitution could fill a teaspoon.

We are fine with that.

Not on our watch.

The Left always forgets the other side gets to move and shoot, too.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CONSTITUTION PODCAST SOUTH AFRICA ELIE MYSTAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer
Amy Curtis
NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested Supreme Court Race
Amy Curtis
Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump Tariffs
Amy Curtis
Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at TPUSA Event (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges
Sam J.
Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer Amy Curtis
Advertisement