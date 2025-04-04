Elie Mystal Continues His Insanity Calling to Replace Our Constitution Like They Did In South Africa

It's been a banner week for political commentator Elie Mystal. On 'The View,' he argued that we need to abolish voter registration laws because vote fraud doesn't exist (except it does). He also said we need to do away with all laws enacted prior to 1965 without a moment's consideration for the consequences of that.

And now he's arguing we need to do away with our 'piece of crap' Constitution and be more like South Africa. You know, the nation known for apartheid and ongoing attacks and murders of white farmers.

Elie Mystal: "We should replace our piece of crap Constitution, like in South Africa" pic.twitter.com/bslA6BNaYy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 4, 2025

LOL what a maroon — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 4, 2025

Hi @ElieNYC - South Africa requires Voter ID, you absolute grape. pic.twitter.com/kxt77Rsleq — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) April 4, 2025

I’m not trying to break bread with these people any longer. They are my enemy, pure and simple. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 4, 2025

It's hard to coexist with people who want to upend everything about our country.

Race-baiting and outrageous statements are all he has for attention draws. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 4, 2025

He was also a litigator. The mind reels that this guy supposedly knows the law.

They are ripping the country apart, literally. pic.twitter.com/r6KITnKo1d — Jeremy Pacheco (@Jeremypacheco) April 4, 2025

Please send this guy, Elie, to South Africa for the rest of his life if he loves their Govt so much. He needs to experience, first hand, the results of their glorious new Constitution. In all honesty, how much do all three of these guys combined, know about the Constitution? — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) April 4, 2025

And to answer your question: what they know about the Constitution could fill a teaspoon.

I have a better idea: let's keep our Constitution and ship this genius to South Africa. https://t.co/6cF3gxonHu — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 4, 2025

South Africa is the plan. https://t.co/sNkWrwzM38 — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) April 4, 2025

I don’t think he’d like what I would replace it with, and he’s not going to be doing the replacing https://t.co/KIpO20BIMD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 4, 2025

The Left always forgets the other side gets to move and shoot, too.