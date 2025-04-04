Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t Exist

Leftist political commentator Elie Mystal says he wants to get rid of all voter registration laws. Why? He claims voter fraud doesn’t exist.

Radical leftist Elie Mystal: ELIMINATE ALL voter registration laws; Voter ID laws NOT designed to secure elections: “Voter fraud does not exist. We shouldn't make laws based on protecting us from things that don't exist." "The Republicans are the ones who claim that voter ID is necessary to secure our election because their goal is not to secure elections, because, again, voter fraud doesn't exist. Their goal is to restrict people from voting. "Democrats desperately want non-citizens to be able to vote.

Democrats have to get new voters from somewhere.

Mystal continues to put forth the racist notion that minorities are unable to handle the responsibility of obtaining a valid ID. Posters see it.

The idea that only “white republicans” can easily obtain a valid ID is idiotic and the true definition of racism .



Dems: pic.twitter.com/sdwhRzFoDX — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 3, 2025

There’s a reason Dems are fighting measures to restrict non citizens voting in federal elections



They didn’t spend four years importing millions of illegals for nothing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

Tom Homan has a lot of work to do. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 3, 2025

The only conclusion one can draw from Dems’ resistance to requiring proof of citizenship is that they want non-citizens to vote.

Commenters say Mystal is not a stable person.

Perfect representation for Democrats



That sounds like a perfect job for Mystal. He could then get paid to explain to eager reporters what Jasmine Crockett means every time she opens her mouth. Of course, he would just be adding more layers of craziness to her utterances.