Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t Exist

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 04, 2025
ABC

Leftist political commentator Elie Mystal says he wants to get rid of all voter registration laws. Why? He claims voter fraud doesn’t exist.

Start here. (READ)

Radical leftist Elie Mystal: ELIMINATE ALL voter registration laws; Voter ID laws NOT designed to secure elections:

“Voter fraud does not exist. We shouldn't make laws based on protecting us from things that don't exist."

"The Republicans are the ones who claim that voter ID is necessary to secure our election because their goal is not to secure elections, because, again, voter fraud doesn't exist. Their goal is to restrict people from voting.

"Democrats desperately want non-citizens to be able to vote.

We join the insanity already in progress. (WATCH)

Democrats have to get new voters from somewhere.

Mystal continues to put forth the racist notion that minorities are unable to handle the responsibility of obtaining a valid ID. Posters see it.

The only conclusion one can draw from Dems’ resistance to requiring proof of citizenship is that they want non-citizens to vote.

Commenters say Mystal is not a stable person.

That sounds like a perfect job for Mystal. He could then get paid to explain to eager reporters what Jasmine Crockett means every time she opens her mouth. Of course, he would just be adding more layers of craziness to her utterances.

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRAT ELECTION ELECTION FRAUD ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

