Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump Murdering Journalists

We really need to have a serious conversation in America about reopening the insane asylums. The policy of deinstitutionalization that began in the '50s and '60s has finally reached its inevitable result. There are simply crazy people everywhere.

And most of them seem to congregate at MSNBC.

This weekend, Dollar Store Don King -- also known as Elie Mystal -- took to the network's airwaves to talk about his bizarre fever dream of Donald Trump murdering members of the media. Yes, you heard that right. Mystal thinks Trump is planning to kill all of the journos.

Granted, that idea might sound great in theory (just kidding), but watch this clip below and see if you don't agree that Mystal would be much better off in a rubber room wearing a straitjacket, instead of on television.

Deranged Elie Mystal explains SCOTUS nationwide injunction ruling by describing how Trump could hatch a plot to m*rder people.



“Imagine Donald Trump wants to m*rder you…"



Totally sane, normal stuff going on over there at MSNBC.



Totally sane.



Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/Ql1ZEHq78z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2025

Maybe the most astonishing part of this clip, however, is not Mystal's unhinged rant. It is the fact that the show's host, Ali Velshi, simply nods along in agreement instead of doing what he should have: administering a giant shot of Thorazine to Mystal.

It's way past time to get insane people off TV. Seriously. Why are completely crazy people featured regularly in 'news' coverage? https://t.co/PfAFkHYcJN — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 29, 2025

It's almost like we're living in the 1840s with P.T. Barnum's freak shows. Except, instead of having to travel to see them, television beams the freaks directly into our homes.

Gives new meaning to the term Media Circus. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) June 28, 2025

Did someone say circus?

We've seen chimpanzees at the zoo who have more restraint than Mystal does.

Elle Mystal looks like a 100 yr old Q-tip and has the IQ of one. He’s an unhinged racist DEI lunatic. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 28, 2025

Unhinged? Yes. Racist? Yes. DEI? Yes. Lunatic? Yes.

Mystal would bat 1.000 in the Danvers State Softball League.

We live in incredibly stupid times https://t.co/1dnmNpvpVD — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) June 29, 2025

Just remember, whenever anyone tries to claim superiority because they went to Harvard, so did Mystal.

Harvard should never be allowed to give out another degree after this man graduated from that institution. Literally shut that f*****g s**t down. https://t.co/KBcMCB1bPA — Jeff Crash Davis (@megaphone06) June 28, 2025

Even Pride of Harvard, David Hogg, isn't as bars-in-the-window as Mystal. He's just dumb.

Audition for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest v2 👇 https://t.co/JL3YdAbpZd — Gerald Brown (@GRB23456) June 28, 2025

LOL. Why not? Hollywood is rebooting everything else.

The human Q-Tip behaves like a hyperbolic teenage girl throwing a fit before going into her room and slamming the door. Dear God man, grow up and speak like a rational adult. https://t.co/IPIAZJY6dV — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) June 29, 2025

This is MSNBC’s legal analysis now?

“If Trump wants to m*rder you…seriously? — PiolyUpdates (@PiolyUpdate) June 28, 2025

The inside of that dude's head looks the same as the outside... 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/KDAbvNwoXr — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) June 29, 2025

HA! Mystal's brain is almost certainly devoid of any grooves or ridges.

His crazed diatribe doesn't really deserve any rebuttal on the substance, obviously. It's like trying to rebut the crazy homeless lady who insists that her 15 cats are actually aliens from Planet Plootarg.

However, there is one aspect of what Mystal said that probably deserves some attention.

The projection.

Amazing when these nuts say out loud what goes on in their minds. If they were the President, they would be able to "hatch a plot to murder people". As if President Trump thinks in any way as they do. — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) June 28, 2025

There it is.

The reason that Mystal, and so many others like him, claim the craziest ideas about President Trump is because that is all they think about themselves.

Disinformation, racism, fascism, punishing and jailing your political opponents ... they all have multiple pages in the leftist playbook.

And it's not a stretch to imagine Mystal fantasizing daily about how much easier things would be if people who don't think like him or agree with him simply ... stopped existing.

That's pretty scary, and it's why we need asylums once again.

Maybe when Florida's Alligator Alcatraz has completed its mission as an illegal immigrant detention center, it can transition to a new purpose: housing the clinically and criminally insane.

Elie Mystal can be its first inmate.