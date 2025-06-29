Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump Murdering Journalists

No One Is Above the Law! Harmeet Dhillon Reminds Lefty Teacher He Can't...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on June 29, 2025
X

We really need to have a serious conversation in America about reopening the insane asylums. The policy of deinstitutionalization that began in the '50s and '60s has finally reached its inevitable result. There are simply crazy people everywhere. 

And most of them seem to congregate at MSNBC. 

This weekend, Dollar Store Don King -- also known as Elie Mystal -- took to the network's airwaves to talk about his bizarre fever dream of Donald Trump murdering members of the media. Yes, you heard that right. Mystal thinks Trump is planning to kill all of the journos. 

Granted, that idea might sound great in theory (just kidding), but watch this clip below and see if you don't agree that Mystal would be much better off in a rubber room wearing a straitjacket, instead of on television. 

Maybe the most astonishing part of this clip, however, is not Mystal's unhinged rant. It is the fact that the show's host, Ali Velshi, simply nods along in agreement instead of doing what he should have: administering a giant shot of Thorazine to Mystal. 

It's almost like we're living in the 1840s with P.T. Barnum's freak shows. Except, instead of having to travel to see them, television beams the freaks directly into our homes. 

Did someone say circus? 

We've seen chimpanzees at the zoo who have more restraint than Mystal does. 

Unhinged? Yes. Racist? Yes. DEI? Yes. Lunatic? Yes. 

Mystal would bat 1.000 in the Danvers State Softball League. 

Just remember, whenever anyone tries to claim superiority because they went to Harvard, so did Mystal. 

Even Pride of Harvard, David Hogg, isn't as bars-in-the-window as Mystal. He's just dumb. 

LOL. Why not? Hollywood is rebooting everything else. 

HA! Mystal's brain is almost certainly devoid of any grooves or ridges. 

His crazed diatribe doesn't really deserve any rebuttal on the substance, obviously. It's like trying to rebut the crazy homeless lady who insists that her 15 cats are actually aliens from Planet Plootarg. 

However, there is one aspect of what Mystal said that probably deserves some attention. 

The projection. 

There it is. 

The reason that Mystal, and so many others like him, claim the craziest ideas about President Trump is because that is all they think about themselves. 

Disinformation, racism, fascism, punishing and jailing your political opponents ... they all have multiple pages in the leftist playbook. 

And it's not a stretch to imagine Mystal fantasizing daily about how much easier things would be if people who don't think like him or agree with him simply ... stopped existing. 

That's pretty scary, and it's why we need asylums once again. 

Maybe when Florida's Alligator Alcatraz has completed its mission as an illegal immigrant detention center, it can transition to a new purpose: housing the clinically and criminally insane. 

Elie Mystal can be its first inmate. 

DONALD TRUMP ELIE MYSTAL MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

