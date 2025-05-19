Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks

We don't see MSNBC correspondent in Elie Mystal's X bio, just justice correspondent for The Nation. We're not sure if the network dropped Mystal like it did Joy Reid or not. The reason we ask is that it stuns us that either of the two can have a cable TV career. A bullhorn on a city street corner is the best we can do.

Advertisement

We white folks at Twitchy are learning a lot about our race on Monday. As we reported earlier, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson explained that the reason he hires so many black people to run Chicago is because "we're planet earth's most generous race." Johnson has indeed been very generous with taxpayers' money when it comes to supporting illegal aliens.

Mystal has a problem with the Trump administration and admitted on a podcast that black people alone can't save the country. They need white women to join in, which they have plenty of in the form of AWFLs, and Hispanics. We're guessing he's suggesting the country needs saving from white men — if only Gov. Tim Walz had been a better code-talker for white men and convinced them to vote for him and Kamala Harris.

Elie Mystal: "This country needs to be saved from white people, and black people alone cannot do that" pic.twitter.com/1Y13BWx5Sy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2025

We white folk are sorry to tell him that he's going to need white people to save the country from white people. There are plenty of them doing what they can, but that white male demographic is powerful. And he's already written off white women, even those who voted for Harris"; he can't even tolerate them as "allies" right now.

I’m not sure who’s more racist against white people, Elie Mystal or Joy Reid. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 19, 2025

It's a toss-up.

He needs a cease-and-desist order from Q-tips. — Narr Trek (@narrtrek) May 19, 2025

That or the name of a barber.

Dude is a hardcore racist — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 19, 2025

I hope they never stop doing this, to be honest. It just shows how completely detached from reality they are and will ensure conservative rule for many years to come. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) May 19, 2025

They need to save a country founded by white men from white men. Mystal has called our founding document, the Constitution, "trash" on "The View," so we're not sure what country he's trying to save.

"Black people alone cannot do that."



This explains why they imported 10s of millions of military-aged men from 3rd World countries.



We witnessed a military invasion these last four years, folks. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 19, 2025

This saddens may heart he is so full of hate. And he is a father. Sick. — California Dude (@Dan34017970) May 19, 2025

DSM-V level of delusion. — GhostlyRiderBeo-IV #BeWater (@billcraft16) May 19, 2025

Quit “saving us” 😂 — Matthew Winterhawk (@W4Nevada) May 19, 2025

Please.

"We should replace our piece of crap Constitution, like in South Africa," Mystal said in April. So again, what country is he trying to "save"? If South Africa's constitution is superior, maybe he could exchange places with an Amerikaner family.

***