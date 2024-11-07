Elie Mystal Has NO Time for White Women ... Even the Ones Who Voted for Kamala

Elie Mystal is a man who writes for 'The Nation'. He is very mad at white women right now. Even white women who voted for Kamala. They did not do enough. He can't tolerate even an 'ally' right now. His latest meltdown should be used as the greatest example of why people are fleeing the cult of Leftism. No matter how much you fall at their feet and wrap yourself in sackcloth and roll around in ashes, they won't be happy.

So, this poor obviously in need of love woman, named Marie responded to one of Elie's posts about his latest disappointment in white women. That did not go well.

"We need to come together"

"I know, I'm having a hard time too"

"SHUT UP BITCH" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 7, 2024

Who WOULDN'T want to be on that side? They're so magnanimous! 🤌🏻 — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 7, 2024

Don't you just want to have a coffee and bagel followed by a fun shopping day with that group. How fun are they!

Doing a hell of a job maintaining their coalition — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 7, 2024

I cannot wait to see where we are after 4 more years of libs telling white people that they failed them and to shut up now. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 7, 2024

They should do it way more and much harder. Yell them into submission.

Elie is stressed.

Gosh, can’t imagine why libs lost in such dramatic fashion. Who wouldn’t want to be around that Chernobylesque group of nuclear waste. — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) November 7, 2024

It's possible they haven't gotten into the Christmas spirit yet.

Hope he doesn’t run into the Nation interns at the office! — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 7, 2024

They youth also betrayed Elie.

What honestly got Trump the victory, imo, is the proverbial mass spreading of that famous video from the Floyd riots where some white kids gave a thumbs up to protestors and they threw a brick through their window.



A lot of these people are waking up to a reality a lot of people… — Fact Checker Eric (@breakingbaht) November 7, 2024

It's very possible.

Tough. The pile-on in the first response by “walzpilled.” “He only hits you because you say such stupid things, Marie.” And then poor Marie’s self-flagellation. Eeesh.



Stop cozening up to people who only value you for what you do for them. — childishgiambona (@childishgiambon) November 7, 2024

Obviously Elie and friends don't want these people. They should take the hint.

I’m not completely convinced that liberal white women don’t represent one of the seven deadly plagues. — Mark Dahler (@MarkDahler) November 7, 2024

Marie is a theater kid trying to belong to the group. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 7, 2024

They will continue eating their own until they come to an agreement on why Kamala lost and why it wasn’t her fault. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) November 7, 2024

It's never her fault.

The should reach out to this guy to help process what they’re all feeling pic.twitter.com/nKikOX9twM — me (@KenJisMe) November 7, 2024

Yes. They absolutely need his services.