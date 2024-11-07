TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Elie Mystal Has NO Time for White Women ... Even the Ones Who Voted for Kamala

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on November 07, 2024
Elie Mystal is a man who writes for 'The Nation'. He is very mad at white women right now. Even white women who voted for Kamala. They did not do enough. He can't tolerate even an 'ally' right now. His latest meltdown should be used as the greatest example of why people are fleeing the cult of Leftism. No matter how much you fall at their feet and wrap yourself in sackcloth and roll around in ashes, they won't be happy. 

So, this poor obviously in need of love woman, named Marie responded to one of Elie's posts about his latest disappointment in white women. That did not go well. 

Don't you just want to have a coffee and bagel followed by a fun shopping day with that group. How fun are they!

They should do it way more and much harder. Yell them into submission.

Elie is stressed.

It's possible they haven't gotten into the Christmas spirit yet.

They youth also betrayed Elie.

It's very possible.

Obviously Elie and friends don't want these people. They should take the hint.

It's never her fault.

Yes. They absolutely need his services.

