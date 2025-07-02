Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border

Activist federal judges don't seem to have learned anything from the recent Supreme Court decision in President Donald Trump's favor. In a case against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem by the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a judge has overruled Trump's January 20th proclamation declaring that "the current situation at the southern border qualifies as an invasion," which Trump has used to authorize the use of the Alien Enemies Act.
BREAKING: Randolph Moss, an Obama-appointed judge, just issued an order OVERTURNING Trump's declaration of invasion at the southern border.
This activist judge wants to turn the US into the Biden-era open border disaster.
BREAKING: A federal judge says Donald Trump's crackdown on aslyum for those crossing the southern border exceeded his legal authority and must be halted.
He grants sweeping class protection.
NEW: Judge MOSS' ruling found that Trump's "invasion" proclamation — accompanied by an attempt to add new restrictions on asylum for border crossers — was an attempt to establish an "alternative immigration system" with no basis in the law.
Absolutely not. SCOTUS may not have been clear enough.
Along with RAICES and two other groups that provide legal services to individuals seeking asylum, 13 individual plaintiffs said they had fled persecution "on account of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion" or "suffered or fear torture" from Afghanistan, Ecuador, Cuba, Egypt, Brazil, Turkey, and Peru.
No one cares. SCOTUS has ruled.
It's really time to start impeaching these judges. Someone has to enforce SCOTUS' ruling.
Judge has no power here. Supreme Court has already decided
Order can be ignored, apparently
These judges do not care about SCOTUS, the constitution, or executive authority.
It’s been clear for yrs that we have a number of activists judges abusing their authority.
W/O real consequences they will continue to do this.
Only a matter of time before they succeed
The most predictable outcome of the ruling was the invention of phony classes.
As Kyle Cheney reported, the judge granted "sweeping class protection" of all illegal aliens.
Absolutely meaningless decision.
Supremes already ruled. He can't do anything outside his own jurisdiction. Ignore the order everywhere else.
This is noise that's to be ignored. That judge has ZERO authority to overturn anything. Supreme Court just ruled on this, and even before that ruling made it clear it was known. These judges lack jurisdiction to even issue a ruling.
I guess he didn't get the memo: the Supreme Court ruled last week that these federal justices have limited legal authority.
The Supreme Court is the only judicial body whose power rivals that of the President's.
The SCOTUS just ruled the judiciary has no power to do this regarding the executive branch. Does this judge know anything about law?
July 2, 2025
It will be interesting to see how this plays out in light of the Supreme Court's recent decision, which CNN reported on under its disappointing headline, "Supreme Court limits ability of judges to stop Trump."
Last I checked DC isn't a border state and the SCOTUS said a district judge can't rule on nation wide policy…
***
