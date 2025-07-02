It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based...
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 02, 2025
Activist federal judges don't seem to have learned anything from the recent Supreme Court decision in President Donald Trump's favor. In a case against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem by the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a judge has overruled Trump's January 20th proclamation declaring that "the current situation at the southern border qualifies as an invasion," which Trump has used to authorize the use of the Alien Enemies Act.

Along with RAICES and two other groups that provide legal services to individuals seeking asylum, 13 individual plaintiffs said they had fled persecution "on account of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion" or "suffered or fear torture" from Afghanistan, Ecuador, Cuba, Egypt, Brazil, Turkey, and Peru.

As Kyle Cheney reported, the judge granted "sweeping class protection" of all illegal aliens.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in light of the Supreme Court's recent decision, which CNN reported on under its disappointing headline, "Supreme Court limits ability of judges to stop Trump."

