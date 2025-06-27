60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own...
You Can See the Tears Dripping From CNN's Headline About SCOTUS and Activist Judges Trying to Stop Trump

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on June 27, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you earlier today, judicial tyranny suffered a loss after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that, as Jonathan Turley put it, "universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts":

In other words, federal judges just can't jump in whenever they want and halt a president's executive order (in this case in regards to the issue of birthright citizenship). 

Trump was overwhelmingly elected and put back into the White House to implement an agenda most voters wanted, and federal courts' attempts to intercede have overstepped their authority. 

Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) spotted CNN with a headline that just reeks of letdown. 

"Supreme Court limits ability of judges to stop Trump":

"Saving democracy" can only happen when an activist judge steps in to stop a duly elected U.S. president from implementing his agenda, or something. 

We're sorry this is happening to you, CNN: 

Well, there it is.

Imagine that CNN headline if conservative judges kept trying to stop Trump and the Supreme Court smacked them down. 

CNN really gave away the game (again) with the framing of that story. 

