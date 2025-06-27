You Can See the Tears Dripping From CNN's Headline About SCOTUS and Activist Judges Trying to Stop Trump

As we told you earlier today, judicial tyranny suffered a loss after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that, as Jonathan Turley put it, "universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts":

...Trump Administration wins a push back by the Court on lower court judges: Universal injunctions "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 27, 2025

In other words, federal judges just can't jump in whenever they want and halt a president's executive order (in this case in regards to the issue of birthright citizenship).

Trump was overwhelmingly elected and put back into the White House to implement an agenda most voters wanted, and federal courts' attempts to intercede have overstepped their authority.

Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) spotted CNN with a headline that just reeks of letdown.

"Supreme Court limits ability of judges to stop Trump":

Curious framing from the “Democracy Defenders” https://t.co/6pnhUknSvJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 27, 2025

"Saving democracy" can only happen when an activist judge steps in to stop a duly elected U.S. president from implementing his agenda, or something.

We're sorry this is happening to you, CNN:

Well, there it is.

Congress limited that ability.



The Supreme Court simply pointed to that fact. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) June 27, 2025

Otherwise known as follow the law. — BeefySausageWrangler (@DustinClouse9) June 27, 2025

Imagine that CNN headline if conservative judges kept trying to stop Trump and the Supreme Court smacked them down.

The way CNN chose to phrase this you’d THINK that this Supreme Court ruling applies only to the Trump administration, but you’d be wrong! What’s actually going on here is that CNN isn’t a real journalism outfit, it’s a low level DNC talking points mill https://t.co/VJuneqwCQ4 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 27, 2025

CNN really gave away the game (again) with the framing of that story.