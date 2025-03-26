Obese Moron on Mini Four-Wheeler Meets Cybertruck’s Bulletproof Brawn, Loses Hilariously (WATCH)

If there is one thing all of these Tesla vandals are, it's stupid. This one might be the king of the idiots. You have to watch.

This guy was arrested today after ramming his mini four-wheeler into a Cybertruck.



Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to… pic.twitter.com/acludqm3tq — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

Is that Elie Mystal? https://t.co/oCK8JpPlEP — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 26, 2025

If it's not, they are twins.

All of these anti-Tesla people are the fattest, most disgustingly hideous slobs I’ve ever seen. You can absolutely judge a book by its cover, and the cover tells us everything we need to know in this case. https://t.co/KWaJbNKUDQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 26, 2025

Is America a real place https://t.co/12Pn9snUzO — Toffeeman (@Toffeemanbun) March 26, 2025

They're not sending their smartest... https://t.co/SdvaxItdiU — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) March 26, 2025

Or their most fit. Honestly, this might be their most fit.

I’d like to live in a country in which the conditions prevented such a creature from existing. https://t.co/mDBYtoQW3x — Coast Enjoyer (@CoastEnjoyer) March 26, 2025

ANOTHER FREAK domestic terrorist.



GET THESE FREAKS OUT OF OUR CIVILIZED SOCIETY NOW.



TWO WORDS. Gitmo-ize him.



Proper prisoner diet. No more food trough at taxpayers' expense. He will slim down and maybe - not likely, but maybe - some blood will get to his brain and he… https://t.co/4hJR1mltth — Fr. James Altman (@FatherAltman) March 26, 2025

Maybe some time away from free society would clear his mind.

If you add up all the redistributed income that this life form got last year, it prolly = abt what I paid in total taxes. This thing's "life" is not actually "real"- w/o me it doesn't exist



Ppl act like "we" are politically "winning" rn. We are still so, so far away from winning https://t.co/PJ1IZc9Grv — GOY SUPERSTAR (@GoySuperstar) March 26, 2025

Exactly! Taxpayers pay for these people not to work and harass people.

The left went from controlling all Americas institutions to trying to commit petty crimes on mariokarts in a span of months https://t.co/N7jbYweoJD — professional deen chooser (@yookaydandy) March 26, 2025

Another deranged liberal male https://t.co/IRmRPEJ3Jo — Hillbilly Cat Herder (@PollySpin) March 26, 2025

Aren't they all?

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/rHQH2mDT4Y — Whatever happened there? (@unclephillyL) March 26, 2025

It's hysterical.

Imagine you're in that strip mall and see a 400lb nerd on a Mad Max buggy fly into a parked vehicle lmao https://t.co/rlMk7cZHgk — BlockHead4000 (@blockhead4000) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

That would be epic!

Watching the most absurd caricatures of libs that you could possibly imagine crawl out of the woodwork only to repeatedly get themselves arrested and injured by their own Looney tunes style assault on random Teslas is so bizarre man, where do they even find these people? https://t.co/DMYjp5rHZD — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) March 26, 2025

Someone needs to do a documentary on this.





