Death Threats Surge Against Gal Gadot in Snow White Chaos, Forcing Disney to Boost Security for Star

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 26, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

If you needed more confirmation the 'Free Palestine' Hamas loving fanboys are the worst people on Earth, here it is.

   On Aug. 12, 2024, three days after Rachel Zegler hit the stage at Disney’s D23 fan event to introduce the first official trailer of “Snow White,” she thanked supporters effusively in an X post for driving the teaser to 120 million views in 24 hours. One minute later, she added an afterthought in the same thread: “and always remember, free palestine.”

   That addendum, which amassed 8.8 million views, nearly four times the number for the initial post, quickly made the rounds, with many inside the studio expressing shock that the “Snow White” star would commingle the promotion of its $270 million tentpole with any kind of political statement. A Disney executive raised the studio’s concerns with Zegler’s team, while the film’s producer Marc Platt flew to New York to speak directly with her. But the actress, whose relationship with the studio began to unravel in 2022 during a contentious “West Side Story” awards season campaign and continued as she trashed the beloved original “Snow White,” stood her ground, and the post remained. Behind the scenes, death threats toward Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, spiked, and Disney had to pay for additional security for the mother of four.                    

      

What kind of people harass a mother of four to the point she needs additional security. It's madness.

That's because supporters of Israel are not members of a death cult.

On occasion, Alyssa has something good to say. It's rare, but it happens.

It's quite alarming.

Of course, the most terrible people on the internet are in the comment section.

Thankfully, these bullies are being exposed for the hateful bigots they truly are.

