Death Threats Surge Against Gal Gadot in Snow White Chaos, Forcing Disney to Boost Security for Star

If you needed more confirmation the 'Free Palestine' Hamas loving fanboys are the worst people on Earth, here it is.

During the #SnowWhite drama, death threats toward star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, spiked, and Disney had to pay for additional security for the mother of four.

On Aug. 12, 2024, three days after Rachel Zegler hit the stage at Disney’s D23 fan event to introduce the first official trailer of “Snow White,” she thanked supporters effusively in an X post for driving the teaser to 120 million views in 24 hours. One minute later, she added an afterthought in the same thread: “and always remember, free palestine.” That addendum, which amassed 8.8 million views, nearly four times the number for the initial post, quickly made the rounds, with many inside the studio expressing shock that the “Snow White” star would commingle the promotion of its $270 million tentpole with any kind of political statement. A Disney executive raised the studio’s concerns with Zegler’s team, while the film’s producer Marc Platt flew to New York to speak directly with her. But the actress, whose relationship with the studio began to unravel in 2022 during a contentious “West Side Story” awards season campaign and continued as she trashed the beloved original “Snow White,” stood her ground, and the post remained. Behind the scenes, death threats toward Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, spiked, and Disney had to pay for additional security for the mother of four.

What kind of people harass a mother of four to the point she needs additional security. It's madness.

The one who trolled her co-star with a 'Free Palestine post' got no death threats and didn't need security.



The one who spoke up for the return of the hostages got death threats and needed security.



That difference should tell you everything you need to know about good vs. evil

That's because supporters of Israel are not members of a death cult.

We’ve sleep-walked through the mainstreaming of Antisemitism.



We've sleep-walked through the mainstreaming of Antisemitism.

This shouldn't be normal.

On occasion, Alyssa has something good to say. It's rare, but it happens.

The comments under this post call Gal a "baby killer" who is "playing the victim," proving the point that she needed extra security because people have insane reactions to her just existing.

It's quite alarming.

you know that mother of 4 is a genocidal terrorist who is a trained assassin ? isn't it fair to pay for our safety instead of hers ?!!

for the mother of four… i never heard her talking about those kids once in interviews or anywhere but now she wants sympathy

« for the mother of four »

weird you're not saying anything about all the mother she applauds the killing of but supporting the IDF and isr ael

Of course, the most terrible people on the internet are in the comment section.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has increased her personal security following threats to her life, according to Variety.



The threats reportedly began after her Snow White co-star, Rachel Zegler, posted a message on social media declaring “Free Palestine.”



That’s the reality ➡️ Gal… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 25, 2025

Thankfully, these bullies are being exposed for the hateful bigots they truly are.