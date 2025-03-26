Chevron Mocks California Lawmakers, Schools Voters on Sky-High Gas Prices

Apparently, some corporations have decided they are tired of being the whipping boy of government. They want consumers to know they are not price gouging. It is the government constantly raising taxes. Good for them!

Chevron taking a shot at California at this gas station in West LA. pic.twitter.com/pGJj1BTU5J — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 25, 2025

Way to be on the offense. It's time California voters realize it is their government making life unaffordable for so many residents.

WA should upgrade their sticker (which was a huge win in the first place) with these. https://t.co/6UohN59SCS — Bob Pishue (@BobPishue) March 26, 2025

Hopefully it catches on in more blue states where elected officials are making life unaffordable.

PLEASE BRING THIS TO SPAIN https://t.co/nu5fWOIfOx — sefsef (@sir_sefsef) March 26, 2025

Make it international!





Huh..... I'm tempted to believe it's true since this is where the code leads. https://t.co/VRjaQtl1Dm pic.twitter.com/7bZqpLfiGK — Cal (@CalCallac) March 26, 2025

Next, he wants to run for President and ruin the whole country. No thanks!

The State of California makes more $$ per gallon than does the gas company. https://t.co/Ac3fh7JrtK — DocGuido (@DocGuido) March 25, 2025

Chevron turned the other cheek when California came for upstream. They rolled with it, whatever, it’s just business.



But then Gavin f**ked with Chevron’s refineries. Never f**k with downstream.



Never. F**k. With. Chevron. Downstream. https://t.co/xQpHYfyzMt — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2025

Another example of a stake holder thinking the alligator would eat them last. The alligator will always get to you.

I’m pretty sure Arizona has a similar situation thanks to Shady Katie. https://t.co/zvK6N30GAK — J-Roq 🇺🇸 🍊 (@JeremyArmstro20) March 26, 2025

Look for this kind of scene whenever a Democrat is in charge.

Good. Consumers should be more aware of how much of their spending is because of government mandates and taxes. https://t.co/eqCM9j9mz8 — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 25, 2025

I remember when Congress wanted to ban Airlines for showing you how much of your ticket is taxes. Every gas station should display this. Also important to add that the special blend California requires drives up costs as well https://t.co/A8LcxGHYNI — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) March 26, 2025

Consumers need to be educated and then hold politicians to task for raising taxes.

I was in San Diego two weeks ago (visiting from Houston) and (looking at the @GasBuddy app) the gas station there in San Diego was literally *double* what I’d pay in Houston, @Chevron … well done. https://t.co/6dGDrpFpsP — Chris Ayers (@chrisayers327) March 25, 2025

Greedy Big oil is not why California pays such high gas prices. Unelected Bureaucrats and a far left supermajority is why. https://t.co/YbXJvrj0VU — OrbitofAnna (@OrbitofAnna) March 25, 2025

Bingo!