Chevron Mocks California Lawmakers, Schools Voters on Sky-High Gas Prices

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Apparently, some corporations have decided they are tired of being the whipping boy of government. They want consumers to know they are not price gouging. It is the government constantly raising taxes. Good for them!

Way to be on the offense. It's time California voters realize it is their government making life unaffordable for so many residents. 

Hopefully it catches on in more blue states where elected officials are making life unaffordable. 

Make it international!

Next, he wants to run for President and ruin the whole country. No thanks!

Another example of a stake holder thinking the alligator would eat them last. The alligator will always get to  you. 

Look for this kind of scene whenever a Democrat is in charge.

Consumers need to be educated and then hold politicians to task for raising taxes.

Bingo!

