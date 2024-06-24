Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR...
'Too Many White People': Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for New Biden Official, Tyler Cherry (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on June 24, 2024
Twitchy

We're not entirely sure what inspired Team Biden to hire Tyler Cherry as any sort of Communications employee BUT we're willing to bet it had to do with checking the appropriate identity box right before the upcoming election. Surely someone on the communications team thought to go through Cherry's social media and make sure he wouldn't be an embarrassing hire for Biden, right?

No?

What a disaster.

And while we covered many of Cherry's tweets already, this thread from Nate Hochman highlighting just how racist Cherry is against white people only makes things look worse. 

Too many white people.

Huh.

Cherry should fit right in with the other haters in the Biden administration.

What a hot mess of horrible.

Suppose they're just glad Cherry isn't stealing luggage ... yet.

It's basically a description of the entire Biden administration.

And not in a good way.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He deleted EVERYTHING.

Except this:

When he was younger. 

Riiiiight.

Not seeing much in the way of responses and explanations here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cherry has since locked down responses to his tweet.

As well as cleaning his entire timeline.

Man oh man, Biden sure can pick 'em.

