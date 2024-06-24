'Too Many White People': Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for New Biden Official, Tyler Cherry (Thread)

We're not entirely sure what inspired Team Biden to hire Tyler Cherry as any sort of Communications employee BUT we're willing to bet it had to do with checking the appropriate identity box right before the upcoming election. Surely someone on the communications team thought to go through Cherry's social media and make sure he wouldn't be an embarrassing hire for Biden, right?

No?

What a disaster.

And while we covered many of Cherry's tweets already, this thread from Nate Hochman highlighting just how racist Cherry is against white people only makes things look worse.

There are pages and pages of this guy just quote-tweeting pictures of random events and going “hmm. too many white people” https://t.co/uGGncFINmF pic.twitter.com/g7pQevOEEN — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 23, 2024

Too many white people.

Huh.

Cherry should fit right in with the other haters in the Biden administration.

Top Five Photos Taken Before Disaster pic.twitter.com/x5Hvet7aU8 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 23, 2024

What a hot mess of horrible.

Suppose they're just glad Cherry isn't stealing luggage ... yet.

All jokes aside, just showing up in random places and going “hmm…too many white people” is basically a description of the entire DEI regime — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 23, 2024

It's basically a description of the entire Biden administration.

And not in a good way.

Tyler Cherry deleted every mention of "White"

Not even 1 "White House" left for the White House Associate Communications Director 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e4Tu33A70e — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) June 23, 2024

He deleted EVERYTHING.

Except this:

Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration's agenda - and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies. — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) June 23, 2024

When he was younger.

Riiiiight.

That’s really awesome to hear Tyler— could you elaborate on what views are different and which one of these past posts do not reflect your current views? pic.twitter.com/pzdbBJg1dA — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 23, 2024

Not seeing much in the way of responses and explanations here.

“I was only a 28 year old child.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 23, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

When did those views supposedly change and what changed them?https://t.co/wcygMA1ehQ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 23, 2024

Cherry has since locked down responses to his tweet.

As well as cleaning his entire timeline.

Man oh man, Biden sure can pick 'em.

