This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts to Deny Allegations of Bias

While calls to "defund NPR" grow louder, the CEO of National Public Radio, Katherine Maher, testified before a House committee today. Things got awkward for Maher when she was being questioned by Rep. Brandon Gill about her past "anti-racist" posts and claims that "America is addicted to white supremacy."

Things got even more uncomfortable for Maher when Rep. Jim Jordan asked her about political bias at NPR. Instead of just admitting what's become incredibly obvious, Maher decided that pretending there's no bias was the way to go until Jordan leveled that claim.

REP JORDAN: "Is NPR biased?"



NPR CEO: "I have never seen any political bias."



JORDAN: "In the DC area, editorial positions at NPR have 87 registered Democrats and 0 Republicans."



NPR CEO: "We do not track the voter registration, but I find that concerning."



JORDAN: "87-0… pic.twitter.com/AzaWV9BxBm — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 26, 2025

Here's the full transcript via @KanekoaTheGreat:

"That is concerning if those numbers are accurate.

Well, based on some things Maher has previously put out on social media we'd be shocked if those numbers weren't pretty darn accurate:

By the time her hearing is over, she's going to say she doesn't recall wearing that hat, or canvassing for Joe Biden, or wearing a mask or that we had a pandemic. https://t.co/bsBVjmO9fv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2025

This is the CEO of NPR. You pay her salary. https://t.co/1oQ6iRBL46 — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) March 26, 2025

We're a little surprised this one wasn't quietly swept under the rug:

The best part of AZ GOTV is my Biden grandpa hat. pic.twitter.com/EvoJax9h2b — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) November 2, 2020

That was of course three and a half years before she switched to the Harris for President hat.