This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts to Deny Allegations of Bias

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on March 26, 2025
Screenshotted meme

While calls to "defund NPR" grow louder, the CEO of National Public Radio, Katherine Maher, testified before a House committee today. Things got awkward for Maher when she was being questioned by Rep. Brandon Gill about her past "anti-racist" posts and claims that "America is addicted to white supremacy." 

Things got even more uncomfortable for Maher when Rep. Jim Jordan asked her about political bias at NPR. Instead of just admitting what's become incredibly obvious, Maher decided that pretending there's no bias was the way to go until Jordan leveled that claim. 

Here's the full transcript via @KanekoaTheGreat:

REP JORDAN: "Is NPR biased?" 

NPR CEO:  "I have never seen any political bias." 

JORDAN: "In the DC area, editorial positions at NPR  have 87 registered Democrats and 0 Republicans." 

NPR CEO: "We do not track the voter registration, but I find that concerning." 

JORDAN: "87-0 and you're not biased?" 

NPR CEO: "I think that is concerning if those numbers are accurate." 

JORDAN: "October 2020, the NYPost had the Hunter Biden laptop story, and one of those 87 Democrat editors said, 'We don't want to waste our readers and listeners' time on stories that are just pure distractions.' Was that story a pure distraction?"

"That is concerning if those numbers are accurate.

Well, based on some things Maher has previously put out on social media we'd be shocked if those numbers weren't pretty darn accurate: 

We're a little surprised this one wasn't quietly swept under the rug:

That was of course three and a half years before she switched to the Harris for President hat. 

