And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting Her Mic Off During Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on June 24, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, CNN's Kasie Hunt acted like an unhinged harpy this morning during an interview with Trump spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, ultimately shutting off her mic and then going on Twitter/X to act all big and tough about 'her show.' 

None of this went well for Hunt or CNN. 

Leavitt came out swinging:

Her post continues:

This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American people, and he will win.

Knowing how the odds are stacked against him, the moment he shows up is a win.

His post continues:

But not to CNN. And yet it is CNN who rejects its moniker as “fake news.”If it’s not fake news, it’s at least “frail and fainting news.”

Right? It was so mean for Leavitt to call out the gross bias of the upcoming debate moderators. How dare she?!

Oh absolutely.

Honestly, Hunt couldn't have done more to prove Leavitt's point if she tried.

