And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting Her Mic Off During Interview

As Twitchy readers know, CNN's Kasie Hunt acted like an unhinged harpy this morning during an interview with Trump spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, ultimately shutting off her mic and then going on Twitter/X to act all big and tough about 'her show.'

None of this went well for Hunt or CNN.

Leavitt came out swinging:

You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies.



This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.



Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American… https://t.co/EIsiKzvxeq — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) June 24, 2024

Her post continues:

Knowing how the odds are stacked against him, the moment he shows up is a win.

In CNN’s mind, criticizing CNN anchors is disrespect.



This is fundamentally anti-American.



We live in a country where launching criticism and weathering criticism is like breathing.



But not to CNN. And yet it is CNN who rejects its moniker as “fake news.”



If it’s not fake… — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) June 24, 2024

His post continues:

Right? It was so mean for Leavitt to call out the gross bias of the upcoming debate moderators. How dare she?!

I’m sure @CNN has already given the Biden campaign the debate questions. — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) June 24, 2024

Oh absolutely.

I’ll never forget this gem of partisan hackery: https://t.co/GOYudWmGkM — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) June 24, 2024

Honestly, Hunt couldn't have done more to prove Leavitt's point if she tried.

