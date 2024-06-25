Unbiased ... RIGHT: Ben Shapiro Calls AP OUT for Using Infant Mortality Study to Dunk on TX Abortion Law

The AP keeps on reminding us they are nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC.

Case in point:

Infant mortality rate rose 8% in wake of Texas abortion ban, study shows https://t.co/3uOOevof6O — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2024

Did you roll your eyes? We did.

From the AP:

The researchers looked at how many infants died before their first birthday after Texas adopted its abortion ban in September 2021. They compared infant deaths in Texas to those in 28 states — some also with restrictions. The researchers calculated that there were 216 more deaths in Texas than expected between March and December the next year. In Texas, the 2022 mortality rate for infants went up 8% to 5.75 per 1,000 births, compared to a 2% increase in the rest of the U.S., according to the study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Among causes of deaths, birth defects showed a 23% increase, compared to a decrease of about 3% in the rest of the U.S. The Texas law blocks abortions after the detection of cardiac activity, usually five or six weeks into pregnancy, well before tests are done to detect fetal abnormalities.

The timing of the change seems interesting ... and not because of the Texas abortion ban.

Per the study you referenced, infant mortality rose 8% in the wake of pregnant mother’s being told to get the Covid vax. pic.twitter.com/hsrKp1yll4 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 25, 2024

Hrm.

Ben Shapiro with the takedown:

This is incredible statistical manipulation. They're saying that there's been an increase in the mortality rate of babies carried to term. That's true. But the mortality rate of babies who are aborted is ALL OF THEM. https://t.co/stq2QLJTUt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 25, 2024

So really, babies lives are being saved.

Just sayin'.

As for the study being unbiased:

Devastating consequences ... right.

This article is intended to stoke fears in support of abortion, @AP.



It's expected for infant mortality to increase when children with fetal anomalies are not killed in utero via elective induced abortion. Those children's deaths are recognized rather than erased & ignored. https://t.co/FWAvBsx0lj — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) June 25, 2024

Abortions went from 4400/month to 5



Infant mortality went from 165/month to 186.



That's a net gain of 4371 babies per month



Today's edition of "you don't hate the media enough" https://t.co/qXlfZYekYI — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) June 25, 2024

Excuse us but we have it on good authority that math is super racist and stuff.

