Unbiased ... RIGHT: Ben Shapiro Calls AP OUT for Using Infant Mortality Study to Dunk on TX Abortion Law

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on June 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The AP keeps on reminding us they are nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC.

Case in point:

Did you roll your eyes? We did.

From the AP:

The researchers looked at how many infants died before their first birthday after Texas adopted its abortion ban in September 2021. They compared infant deaths in Texas to those in 28 states — some also with restrictions. The researchers calculated that there were 216 more deaths in Texas than expected between March and December the next year.

In Texas, the 2022 mortality rate for infants went up 8% to 5.75 per 1,000 births, compared to a 2% increase in the rest of the U.S., according to the study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Among causes of deaths, birth defects showed a 23% increase, compared to a decrease of about 3% in the rest of the U.S. The Texas law blocks abortions after the detection of cardiac activity, usually five or six weeks into pregnancy, well before tests are done to detect fetal abnormalities.

The timing of the change seems interesting ... and not because of the Texas abortion ban.

Hrm.

Ben Shapiro with the takedown:

So really, babies lives are being saved.

Just sayin'.

As for the study being unbiased:

Devastating consequences ... right.

Excuse us but we have it on good authority that math is super racist and stuff.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: ABORTION TEXAS

