SNORT* Promo Materials for Hillary Clinton's Latest Book Surface and WOOF, Jokes Write Themselves

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on June 25, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Hillary Clinton has another book coming out? Really? Because her last one was such a huge success?

Yikes. Remember when people were sharing pictures of her last book with huge, red SALE stickers? Pretty sure we saw her latest book selling for a dollar at one point. Guess people figured out they were getting what they paid for.

Heh.

Seriously, what sort of person buys a book about Hillary Clinton and not just that, but more than one? Pass.

The promotional materials are something else, check out the Photoshop job on the cover:

And we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Our bad.

Oof.

Say what?

That there is a LOT of Photoshop ... or maybe even AI at this point.

Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him
Sam J.
In other words, WOOF.

So much woof.

