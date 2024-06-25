SNORT* Promo Materials for Hillary Clinton's Latest Book Surface and WOOF, Jokes Write Themselves

Hillary Clinton has another book coming out? Really? Because her last one was such a huge success?

Yikes. Remember when people were sharing pictures of her last book with huge, red SALE stickers? Pretty sure we saw her latest book selling for a dollar at one point. Guess people figured out they were getting what they paid for.

Heh.

Seriously, what sort of person buys a book about Hillary Clinton and not just that, but more than one? Pass.

The promotional materials are something else, check out the Photoshop job on the cover:

The promotional material for Hillary Clinton's latest book: "This is the Hillary Americans have come to know and love: candid, engaged, humorous, self-deprecating — and always learning." pic.twitter.com/SSqUXkpCyI — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) June 25, 2024

And we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Our bad.

wow, quite the photoshop on the cover😬 pic.twitter.com/JA8MXqMBlk — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) June 25, 2024

That's nice and all, but why use a horse for the cover photo? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 25, 2024

Oof.

Sorry but how many memoirs does one politician need to write?? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 25, 2024

"the Hillary Americans have come to know and love" uhhh.. — Holden (@Holden114) June 25, 2024

Say what?

What the hell did they do to her face? — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) June 25, 2024

That there is a LOT of Photoshop ... or maybe even AI at this point.

Clearly the “something gained” is one hell of a lot of airbrushing and soft lighting on her face on the cover. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) June 25, 2024

This AI image thing is out of hand. — von Scrappy (@VonScrappy405) June 25, 2024

In other words, WOOF.

So much woof.

