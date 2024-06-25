Tom Nichols Pals Around With Pro-Aborts Complaining About 1000s of Babies Being Born 'Who SHOULDN'T Have'

Wow, that ridiculously biased and pro-abort manipulated AP study about infant mortality in Texas supposedly going up because of the new abortion law is really making the rounds. Man oh man, we knew the AP was basically working for the Democratic Party at this point but wow.

Advertisement

This was impressive, even for them.

Check it out, Jill Filipovic wrote an entire thread about it (don't worry, we're not sharing her lame thread, it's just a lead-in):

The study found that the most significant driver of the increase in infant deaths was babies who died of congenital anomalies. In other words, women were forced by Texas law to have babies everyone knew would suffer and die. https://t.co/WIT9V9mbva — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 25, 2024

Suddenly pro-aborts care about babies suffering.

That's adorable.

You know what else is adorable? Tom Nichols palling around with pro-aborts ...

Trump really broke this guy. That or the money is just too good on the other side.

Classy as always, Tom.

Seems his post inspired this one as well.

Pro-lifers have been crowing that "10,000 more babies" have been born in Texas than would have before the bans. Never acknowledging that many of those babies should not have been born, that a majority are unwanted and will have miserable lives, in foster care or with parents who… — Anna Kirkwood Graham🟦🟨 (@adorokirk025) June 25, 2024

Her horrific post continues:

... unwanted and will have miserable lives, in foster care or with parents who weren't fit in the first place. "Pro-life" really means "pro-misery" for everyone involved.

Nice company Tom's keeping these days.

A miserable life is better than no life. Unless you're a eugenicist. — NarrativeHater🎄🇦🇲 (@NarrativeHater) June 25, 2024

I had a miserable childhood and guess what? I'm grateful I was born. I overcame and I'm strong because of it and am about to adopt a child.



I'm glad mvrderers like you had no say in what my 16 year old mother did when she found out she was pregnant. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) June 25, 2024

Dr. Mengele couldn’t have said it better — S. Hopkins (@92huskies) June 25, 2024

"Kill the poors" is a helluva message but so on brand. pic.twitter.com/8A9PI2ppE9 — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) June 25, 2024

That it is.

The overwhelming majority of people born throughout human history have had what we fortunate few would regard as "miserable" lives. Making this argument simply exposes your own personal great fortune and elitism. Do better. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) June 25, 2024

Advertisement

What's that old saying? You are the company you keep?

I will never understand this nihilistic mentality. It’s grotesque. https://t.co/lHHYYJjJl4 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) June 25, 2024

Ouch, Tom.

======================================================================

Related:

BENEVOLENT (Racist) Lefty Brags About Giving Water to Brown Roofers He Assumes are Illegals and ROFL

Unbiased ... RIGHT: Ben Shapiro Calls AP OUT for Using Infant Mortality Study to Dunk on TX Abortion Law

OH NOEZ! Lefty 'Patriots' Lose Their Flipping Minds After Melania Trump Spotted With EXPENSIVE HANDBAG

Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes Total Fool of Herself (Watch)

The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark Hamill to Help His Campaign and LOL

=======================================================================