Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After Biden Debate Debacle

Guys. This is ... DELICIOUS.

Biden's campaign manager met with his top donors today and it sounds like they were NOT HAPPY about much of anything including the idea of Biden stepping aside. They really really really really don't like Kamala Harris. Imagine being so unpopular that donors would prefer a man who can't finish a sentence.

Ouch.

Then again, on the other hand Biden is a hot mess whose chances in November are not great.

Like at all. So what can they do?

See what we mean? DELICIOUS.

NEW — Biden's campaign manager held a tense call with top donors today, outlining what would happen to the campaign infrastructure should Biden step aside. (In short, the war chest go to Kamala Harris.)



One participant said some donors even asked for refunds for their… — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) July 1, 2024

The post continues:

One participant said some donors even asked for refunds for their contributions

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You love to see it. Unless you're a Democrat, of course.

To be clear, Julie Chavez Rodriguez stressed that Biden has no intention of not running.



Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon is also set to hold a call with a larger group of donors on Monday night. https://t.co/koQphWgMkR — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) July 1, 2024

Good. Democrats selected Biden and Biden should be the one to run. If there were concerns about his mental or physical well-being they should have been acknowledged and dealt with long before now. They made their bed, they get to sleep in it.

Sorry not sorry.

Democrats have no shame. They will Feinstein Joe. pic.twitter.com/gyG02L6K7S — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) July 1, 2024

Yup.

Yikes. Harris is worse than Biden. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 1, 2024

That's why they chose her. Oh sure, it checked off some convenient identity boxes but in reality Biden's people knew Americans liked her even less than Joe so she was a great insurance policy.

Looks like that is all backfiring now.

Delicious. Glorious. Hilarious.

Those donors are what the campaign calls "cheap-flakes" — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) July 1, 2024

‘REFUND?!?!’ Jill screamed.



‘We’re about to redo the beach house!’ — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 1, 2024

Dude, she was just on the cover of VOGUE MAGAZINE!

Hahahahaha... refunds? Yikes. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) July 1, 2024

Indeed.

And it just keeps getting more 'yikes'-worthy.

