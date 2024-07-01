Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After Biden Debate Debacle

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Guys. This is ... DELICIOUS.

Biden's campaign manager met with his top donors today and it sounds like they were NOT HAPPY about much of anything including the idea of Biden stepping aside. They really really really really don't like Kamala Harris. Imagine being so unpopular that donors would prefer a man who can't finish a sentence.

Ouch.

Then again, on the other hand Biden is a hot mess whose chances in November are not great.

Like at all. So what can they do?

See what we mean? DELICIOUS.

The post continues:

One participant said some donors even asked for refunds for their contributions

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You love to see it. Unless you're a Democrat, of course.

Good. Democrats selected Biden and Biden should be the one to run. If there were concerns about his mental or physical well-being they should have been acknowledged and dealt with long before now. They made their bed, they get to sleep in it.

Sorry not sorry.

Yup.

That's why they chose her. Oh sure, it checked off some convenient identity boxes but in reality Biden's people knew Americans liked her even less than Joe so she was a great insurance policy.

Looks like that is all backfiring now.

Delicious. Glorious. Hilarious.

Dude, she was just on the cover of VOGUE MAGAZINE!

Indeed. 

And it just keeps getting more 'yikes'-worthy.

