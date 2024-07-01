LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially the Rob Reiner MELTDOWN

We knew the Trump/Biden debate was BAD but we had no idea how BAD it really was until we saw this tiny little peek into a Los Angeles Debate Watch Party where Rob Reiner lost his mind and Jane Fonda cried.

Feels like we've said, 'Ya' love to see it,' a whole lot since that fateful Thursday night when the whole world saw Biden short circuit in real time.

Take a look at this:

Someone should probably tell all of them that it wasn't Biden's fault that he completely fell apart, no no, it was his top advisers. His family says so. Or was it the cold? Or maybe it was the fact that the debate was after 4:00 p.m. when Biden isn't at his sharpest.

They really said that, we're not even kidding. Biden is sharp between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. only. Guess that means he won't be answering the phone for a 3:00 a.m. emergency, eh?

Now those are leftist tears I would pay to collect in my tumbler………………. — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) July 1, 2024

I have tears in my eyes from laughter. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) July 1, 2024

Bawahahaaaa

I can just see Ole’ Robby baby 😂😂😂good NO GREAT‼️ pic.twitter.com/8P5xq3nwD3 — ToniG19 (@toni_g19) July 1, 2024

If only Mark Hamill had been there it would have been a REAL party. Especially if he cried like Jane.

Emhoff leaves the party high fiving saying "I am going to be first gentleman" — garnie (@garnie) July 1, 2024

This warms my heart ❤️ — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) July 1, 2024

Ours too.

Straight into our veins.

Ohhhh, to have been a fly on the wall at that Hollywood meltdown — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) July 1, 2024

Don't it?

