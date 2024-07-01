BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Rep. Clyburn Says He's Only Hearing From People Who Want Dems to 'Keep...
Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After...
Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After...
Brian Stelter Floats Proposal for Presidential Fitness Test Unlike the One Biden Just...
CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been...
YOU GO, GIRL: Kamala Harris Sets New Cringe World Record With Pandering BET...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
LAUGH BREAK! Wax Abraham Lincoln Statue Melting Creates a Welcome Distraction on Social...
'SOFA-KING' HILARIOUS: J.K. Rowling Once Again Takes on Her Haters as ONLY She...
'There Must Be an Explanation' - Mia Farrow Baffled by Biden's Poor Debate...
Newsweek Shows in Stark Detail How the Media Manipulates Facts to Push a...
The End of Democracy THIS TIME. Trump Critics Try 'Dictator' Fear Tactic Again
We're Voting for an Administration! The Left Gushes Biden Admin Successfully Fixes Road

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially the Rob Reiner MELTDOWN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on July 01, 2024
South Park Studios

We knew the Trump/Biden debate was BAD but we had no idea how BAD it really was until we saw this tiny little peek into a Los Angeles Debate Watch Party where Rob Reiner lost his mind and Jane Fonda cried.

Advertisement

Feels like we've said, 'Ya' love to see it,' a whole lot since that fateful Thursday night when the whole world saw Biden short circuit in real time. 

Take a look at this:

Someone should probably tell all of them that it wasn't Biden's fault that he completely fell apart, no no, it was his top advisers. His family says so. Or was it the cold? Or maybe it was the fact that the debate was after 4:00 p.m. when Biden isn't at his sharpest.

They really said that, we're not even kidding. Biden is sharp between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. only. Guess that means he won't be answering the phone for a 3:00 a.m. emergency, eh?

If only Mark Hamill had been there it would have been a REAL party. Especially if he cried like Jane.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Ours too.

Straight into our veins.

Don't it?

======================================================================

Related:

Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After Biden Debate Debacle

Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After TERRIBLE Debate Performance

CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been Worse (or MORE Painfully Hilarious)

Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him

*SNORT* Promo Materials for Hillary Clinton's Latest Book Surface and WOOF, Jokes Write Themselves

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEBATE JANE FONDA ROB REINER TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Aaron Walker
Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After Biden Debate Debacle
Sam J.
Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After TERRIBLE Debate Performance
Sam J.
CRINGE: Timing of Jill Biden on the Cover of Vogue Couldn't Have Been Worse (or MORE Painfully Hilarious)
Sam J.
YOU GO, GIRL: Kamala Harris Sets New Cringe World Record With Pandering BET Awards Video (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement