All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST

As Twitchy readers know, Vogue chose to put DOCTOR Jill Biden on their August cover because she's such an elegant first lady with superb fashion sense. Who knew slipcovers, shower curtains, and old sofas would ever be hip?
Oh wait, they're NOT.
Vogue is just a leftist rag not fit to line a birdcage so they decided to put her on the cover. And as such, Twitter/X has had a good bit of fun at her expense.
July 1, 2024
It's grandma's couch! Same shade of blue even ...
July 1, 2024
Accurate.
Thanks, a lot out there. pic.twitter.com/MDxN5csOfQ— Proud Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@Ralph_Jarrett) July 1, 2024
Subtle but also accurate.
July 1, 2024
EEEEEK! Make it stop! This is terrifying!
July 1, 2024
That one is gonna leave a mark.
July 1, 2024
How many filters did they use on that cover?
July 1, 2024
Heh.
minor tweaks to align with the D's perspective. pic.twitter.com/UBM8QcPe6K— John Seeman (@jhseeman1) July 1, 2024
This works.
That's, uh, DOCTOR Jill Biden. (a.k.a. Mrs. Pudding Pop) pic.twitter.com/0orRgXJrz9— Candy Mausser (@CandyMausser) July 1, 2024
YEAH!
July 1, 2024
Leave it to Twitchy favorite, Spew.
July 1, 2024
And oldie but a goodie.
Nurse Ratchet 😬 😬 😬 pic.twitter.com/xDqGxzxN4R— Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) July 1, 2024
In closing ...
Ah, the Annie Leibowitz photo shoot, the traditional death sentence for a political campaign https://t.co/y795hiVhgN— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 30, 2024
Let's hope so.
