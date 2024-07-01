All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST

As Twitchy readers know, Vogue chose to put DOCTOR Jill Biden on their August cover because she's such an elegant first lady with superb fashion sense. Who knew slipcovers, shower curtains, and old sofas would ever be hip?

Oh wait, they're NOT.

Vogue is just a leftist rag not fit to line a birdcage so they decided to put her on the cover. And as such, Twitter/X has had a good bit of fun at her expense.

It's grandma's couch! Same shade of blue even ...

Accurate.

Thanks, a lot out there. pic.twitter.com/MDxN5csOfQ — Proud Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@Ralph_Jarrett) July 1, 2024

Subtle but also accurate.

EEEEEK! Make it stop! This is terrifying!

That one is gonna leave a mark.

How many filters did they use on that cover?

Heh.

minor tweaks to align with the D's perspective. pic.twitter.com/UBM8QcPe6K — John Seeman (@jhseeman1) July 1, 2024

This works.

That's, uh, DOCTOR Jill Biden. (a.k.a. Mrs. Pudding Pop) pic.twitter.com/0orRgXJrz9 — Candy Mausser (@CandyMausser) July 1, 2024

YEAH!

Leave it to Twitchy favorite, Spew.

And oldie but a goodie.

Nurse Ratchet 😬 😬 😬 pic.twitter.com/xDqGxzxN4R — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) July 1, 2024

In closing ...

Ah, the Annie Leibowitz photo shoot, the traditional death sentence for a political campaign https://t.co/y795hiVhgN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 30, 2024

Let's hope so.

