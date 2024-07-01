All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST

'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, Vogue chose to put DOCTOR Jill Biden on their August cover because she's such an elegant first lady with superb fashion sense. Who knew slipcovers, shower curtains, and old sofas would ever be hip?

Oh wait, they're NOT.

Vogue is just a leftist rag not fit to line a birdcage so they decided to put her on the cover. And as such, Twitter/X has had a good bit of fun at her expense.

It's grandma's couch! Same shade of blue even ... 

Accurate.

Subtle but also accurate.

EEEEEK! Make it stop! This is terrifying!

That one is gonna leave a mark.

How many filters did they use on that cover?

Heh.

This works.

YEAH!

Leave it to Twitchy favorite, Spew.

And oldie but a goodie.

In closing ...

Let's hope so.

