Paging Chris Van Hollen: Two More 'Maryland Men' Arrested Over Murder of 23-Year-Old Mother

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

While the Democratic Party continues to fight for 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia, another Maryland woman -- this time a 23-year-old mother -- has been murdered by illegal immigrants:

The entire post reads:

Illegal migrant Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24, was arrested out of state and will be transported back to Maryland to face charges. Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, 37, of unknown immigration status, was charged with being an accessory to the murder. This is the latest murder of a woman in Maryland involving suspects who are illegal foreign nationals.

Where's Chris Van Hollen?

Give them time.

The people killed by illegal immigrants are acceptable collateral damage to Democrats.

We'd love to watch the Democrats go all-in defending these guys.

They'll never say 'illegal.'

This writer is 100% on board with housing illegals at the homes of prominent Democrats while due process plays out.

Orwell would be proud.

Have margaritas with them, too.

This Angel Family doesn't exist. They're not Van Hollen's constituents; the monsters who murdered her, on the other hand, appear to be.

Find someone who looks at you the way Chris Van Hollen looks at Garcia.

If we had a media, they'd ask Van Hollen about this.

We, unfortunately, do not.

