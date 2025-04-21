Paging Chris Van Hollen: Two More 'Maryland Men' Arrested Over Murder of 23-Year-Old Mother

While the Democratic Party continues to fight for 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia, another Maryland woman -- this time a 23-year-old mother -- has been murdered by illegal immigrants:

Advertisement

Two "Maryland men" have been arrested over the murder of a 23-year-old mother whose body was found on April 17 buried outside the Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County. (The same county where Kilmar Abrego Garcia lived.)



Illegal migrant Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera… pic.twitter.com/fT2KwxUN7A — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2025

The entire post reads:

Illegal migrant Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24, was arrested out of state and will be transported back to Maryland to face charges. Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, 37, of unknown immigration status, was charged with being an accessory to the murder. This is the latest murder of a woman in Maryland involving suspects who are illegal foreign nationals.

Where's Chris Van Hollen?

Have the democrats set up the bail fund yet? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 21, 2025

Give them time.

Democrats couldn't care less about the victims. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) April 21, 2025

The people killed by illegal immigrants are acceptable collateral damage to Democrats.

@ChrisVanHollen you gonna meet with these guys too? How hard are you going to fight for them to stay in Maryland? — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) April 21, 2025

We'd love to watch the Democrats go all-in defending these guys.

But sure, let’s keep calling them “Maryland men” like they came off a crab boat in Annapolis.



How many dead Americans before the media says “illegal” without choking on it? — Tiago (@thenamestiago) April 21, 2025

They'll never say 'illegal.'

@ChrisVanHollen we found some more violent gang members for you to chase. This time we will bring them to your house for you to care for while they await “due process.” — LizzieMiller (@LizzieM12807558) April 21, 2025

This writer is 100% on board with housing illegals at the homes of prominent Democrats while due process plays out.

“Maryland man” is becoming a euphemism for an illegal who is most certainly *not* from Maryland. https://t.co/tQhqguy1cS — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 21, 2025

Orwell would be proud.

Here are a couple more "constituents" for @chrisvanhollen to bond with. https://t.co/2qvOJ8CpIu — CardinalFan (@BlmJapJah) April 21, 2025

Have margaritas with them, too.

Hi @ChrisVanHollen ! Will you be taking these "constitutes" out for drinks? Also will you be ignoring the Angel Family again? I won't be holding my breath waiting on these questions. https://t.co/6E6mA6BDAz — Cynthia M. (@cyndim19) April 21, 2025

Advertisement

This Angel Family doesn't exist. They're not Van Hollen's constituents; the monsters who murdered her, on the other hand, appear to be.

Find someone who looks at you the way Chris Van Hollen looks at Garcia.

"Maryland Senator" unavailable for comment https://t.co/hw3D0yXdPK — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) April 21, 2025

If we had a media, they'd ask Van Hollen about this.

We, unfortunately, do not.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.