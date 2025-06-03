Toxic Brew: Scott Jennings Says Tim Walz Is a Mixture of Mean-Spiritedness & Extreme Buffoonery (WATCH)

Republican Scott Jennings went on CNN recently and delivered the perfect description of Tim Walz. It’s not only brutal but entirely true. It even had one panel guest on the verge of cracking up.

Video of the most accurate and succinct summation of Tim Walz ever is here: pic.twitter.com/ucGV4deHEy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2025

Such a great quote 😅 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2025

We might have to frame that one and hang it on the wall.

For an example of 'Toxic Brew' Tim that exhibits his mean spirit and buffoonery, look no further than this past weekend. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

“It's time for us to be a little meaner. When it's an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the sht out of him back!" @Tim_Walz



Oh yes, Tim. Two assassination attempts weren’t enough. Keep inciting more. pic.twitter.com/LOCogVDFHL — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 1, 2025

Who keeps putting Tim Walz out there to speak?



Is this a strategy by the Dems? Or is Tim Walz acting on his own because he misses the attention and TV time he got during his VP run? — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) June 2, 2025

I think the DNC would shut him down if they had an issue with it. They think he’s great. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2025

Democrats think he’s an asset to the party and not the liability that he truly is.

Jordan Peterson recently weighed in on the Democrat Party’s insistence on pushing Walz as an example of masculinity. Megyn Kelly delivers the death blow. (WATCH)

Jordan: They tried to trot out Tim Walz as a man. I mean, really... There are worse examples of men than Tim Walz...

Megyn: No one's coming to mind, but I'm sure theoretically, if you spend enough time on it. pic.twitter.com/zNCrX2mVNO — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 2, 2025

Why does he remind me of a woke Don Rickles? — JWD (@jwdaz11) June 2, 2025

Tampon Tim is insufferable. I don't know why the dems keep shoving him at us. — x_Coffeecup (@x_coffeecup) June 2, 2025

It’s because they don’t know what a real man is or how to appeal to one.

Many posters couldn’t help but notice Shermichael Singleton’s smiling face in the background of the video.

