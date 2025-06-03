On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATC...
Cringey Crunch: Eric Swalwell Releases Bizarre TACO Video to Capitalize on Lame Dem...
VIP
Dem Jamie Raskin Sees Colorado Terrorist Attack as a Perfect Opportunity to Take...
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum
VIP
Queer Girl Proud of Boy Dominating Girls’ Track and Field
WaPo: Reason for Drop in Fentanyl Seizures at Border Is a Mystery
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
VIP
Leftist Violence Is In Full Bloom
Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder...
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA...
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who...
The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations
Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...

Toxic Brew: Scott Jennings Says Tim Walz Is a Mixture of Mean-Spiritedness & Extreme Buffoonery (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on June 03, 2025
Townhall Media

Republican Scott Jennings went on CNN recently and delivered the perfect description of Tim Walz. It’s not only brutal but entirely true. It even had one panel guest on the verge of cracking up.

Advertisement

You’ve got to see this! (WATCH)

We might have to frame that one and hang it on the wall.

For an example of 'Toxic Brew' Tim that exhibits his mean spirit and buffoonery, look no further than this past weekend. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Democrats think he’s an asset to the party and not the liability that he truly is.

Jordan Peterson recently weighed in on the Democrat Party’s insistence on pushing Walz as an example of masculinity. Megyn Kelly delivers the death blow. (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It’s because they don’t know what a real man is or how to appeal to one.

Many posters couldn’t help but notice Shermichael Singleton’s smiling face in the background of the video.

We were all cracking up as Jennings delivered that hilarious, on-point, on-air beatdown.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JORDAN MEGYN KELLY SCOTT JENNINGS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with a Splash! (WATCH)
Warren Squire
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack
Amy Curtis
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
Brett T.
Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement