The Gym-O-Crat Party: Dems Hope to Reach Men While They’re Exercising and Lifting Weights - No, Really!

The masculinity-adverse Democrat Party is headed to the gym in a desperate and destined to fail attempt to reach elusive male voters. It’s all part of the Democrats’ new $20 million initiative to reach young males called ‘Speaking with American Men.’

This will be really amusing to watch pic.twitter.com/Qi9hnGIoDA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 1, 2025

The gyms they closed during COVID while allowing thousands to gather for protests? Good luck, bro. — DocHoliday84 (@MicroDoc84) June 1, 2025

Yep, already off to a bad start. Men remember Democrats shutting down gyms during their overreaction to the pandemic. Oops!

Posters also remember that Democrats in the recent past have associated gyms and working out with white supremacy. Double oops!

I thought it was white supremacy to work out? — Just Monica (@monica73174) June 1, 2025

Yeah... that's what they told us. 🤔😂 — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) June 1, 2025

I thought working out was a right-wing "white privilege" thing. — Charity Eko (@BasedChaChaE) June 1, 2025

Why is MSNBC encouraging Democrats to recruit “white supremacists” at the gym? https://t.co/jtOuEqA2IQ pic.twitter.com/S0JNloJd5z — Florida’s Voice Radio (@FLVoiceRadio) June 1, 2025

Thought that physically fit men were considered toxic masculinity. Are they lowering their standards or just getting desperate. — STEVE LOYD (@BGDADDYTX69) June 1, 2025

Surely, Dems want to protect their already weak ‘men’ from toxic testosterone!

Commenters say the Democrats have no idea what makes real men tick. This is the female the Dems have enlisted to draw men back to the party.

this is their mascot pic.twitter.com/mQk5CMztYT — Emica (@emica_forever) June 1, 2025

I thought this was their secret weapon to win back men. — Im Not Elon (@ImNotElonM) June 1, 2025

it is — Emica (@emica_forever) June 1, 2025

I'm sure the rainbow-haired hippos with triple chins will convince those MAGA gym studs to switch their political allegiance! 😂 — Truth Volcano! 🌋 (@Truth_Volcano) June 1, 2025

Men will get their cardio in by running from those Dem women.

Working out is about fitness, focus, fellowship, and escape. Men don’t want to hear a political pitch while pumping weights. Posters know this, but Dems don’t.

Yeah, because everyone goes to the gym to talk politics with democrats. — JoshFL (@JoshFL321) June 1, 2025

This is another example of how out of touch they are.

In order for Dems to win back young men, they'd have to completely change who they are and what they stand for. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 1, 2025

The simple fact is that males have fled the Democrat Party because its message and goals are blatantly anti-men. Dems can talk all they want, but until the party changes its platform, men aren’t going to listen.