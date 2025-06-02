Proof or It Didn’t Happen: Chuck Todd Claims His Car’s Tires Were Slashed...
The Gym-O-Crat Party: Dems Hope to Reach Men While They’re Exercising and Lifting Weights - No, Really!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on June 02, 2025
ImgFlip

The masculinity-adverse Democrat Party is headed to the gym in a desperate and destined to fail attempt to reach elusive male voters. It’s all part of the Democrats’ new $20 million initiative to reach young males called ‘Speaking with American Men.’

Here’s more. (READ)

Yep, already off to a bad start. Men remember Democrats shutting down gyms during their overreaction to the pandemic. Oops!

Posters also remember that Democrats in the recent past have associated gyms and working out with white supremacy. Double oops!

Surely, Dems want to protect their already weak ‘men’ from toxic testosterone!

Commenters say the Democrats have no idea what makes real men tick. This is the female the Dems have enlisted to draw men back to the party.

Men will get their cardio in by running from those Dem women.

Working out is about fitness, focus, fellowship, and escape. Men don’t want to hear a political pitch while pumping weights. Posters know this, but Dems don’t.

The simple fact is that males have fled the Democrat Party because its message and goals are blatantly anti-men. Dems can talk all they want, but until the party changes its platform, men aren’t going to listen.

