She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Threatens Impeachment

As our lovely, amazing, brilliant, deep-thinking readers know, the Left has not dealt well with today's SCOTUS ruling on immunity. They have, in fact, quite honestly lost their s**t with various threats of violence toward Trump and of course, the GOP and GOP voters. Keep in mind these are the same people who claimed the Right is filled with violent extremists.

Hey, nobody ever accused any of them of being the sharpest tool in the shed.

Case in point, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She is really pissed.

She is also really dumb, so her post accidentally comes across as really hilarious. Seems Sandy is going to file articles of impeachment against SCOTUS members after she gets back from vacation.

No really.

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.



Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.



I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

She's so SKEERY. We're sure Clarence Thomas is terrified of what some whiny Socialist Democrat might do to him for adhering to the Constitution.





You won’t secure the border to protect women from being sexually assaulted



& to stop 300 Americans from dying daily from fentanyl poisoning.



We see your priorities. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 1, 2024

When do we file articles of impeachment against her?

AOC wants to impeach every US Supreme Court justice who rules in a way that doesn't align with her political views.



Who is the real threat to democracy here? pic.twitter.com/wcq2yR3ywX — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 1, 2024

I see you’re taking it well 😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

She's not. At all.

Are you really this dumb, AOC..? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024

Yes. Yes she is.

SCOTUS is a co-equal branch of government to your job. You don’t run SCOTUS. We’re a Republic. Read about it in the Constitution — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 1, 2024

Constitution? Psh. She don't need so stinkin' Constitution.

When we want a petulant child's opinion, we'll call you. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 1, 2024

Fair point.

In other news, Congresswoman from the Bronx, who can't name the three branches of government, has thoughts. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) July 1, 2024

Thoughts sure, but not deep ones.

