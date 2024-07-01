'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar...
WOW! Democrats Have Had a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Few Days (Let...
OUCH! People Have Questions About This Job Opening to Assist Dr. Jill Biden
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of...
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After...
Have You Heard of 'Medical Fatphobia'?
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs...
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition...
LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Rep. Clyburn Says He's Only Hearing From People Who Want Dems to 'Keep...
Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After...
Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After...

She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Threatens Impeachment

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As our lovely, amazing, brilliant, deep-thinking readers know, the Left has not dealt well with today's SCOTUS ruling on immunity. They have, in fact, quite honestly lost their s**t with various threats of violence toward Trump and of course, the GOP and GOP voters. Keep in mind these are the same people who claimed the Right is filled with violent extremists.

Advertisement

Hey, nobody ever accused any of them of being the sharpest tool in the shed.

Case in point, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She is really pissed. 

She is also really dumb, so her post accidentally comes across as really hilarious. Seems Sandy is going to file articles of impeachment against SCOTUS members after she gets back from vacation.

No really.

HA HA HA HA HA

She's so SKEERY. We're sure Clarence Thomas is terrified of what some whiny Socialist Democrat might do to him for adhering to the Constitution.

Justice Thomas Clarence Thomas GIF


When do we file articles of impeachment against her?

She's not. At all.

Yes. Yes she is.

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

Constitution? Psh. She don't need so stinkin' Constitution.

Fair point.

Thoughts sure, but not deep ones.

======================================================================

Related:

All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST

REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After Immunity Ruling ... Or NOT (Watch)

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially the Rob Reiner MELTDOWN

Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After Biden Debate Debacle

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN SCOTUS TRUMP AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST
Sam J.
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After Immunity Ruling ... Or NOT (Watch)
Sam J.
'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar Fashion
Doug P.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of Expression Laws
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case Sam J.
Advertisement