James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's...
Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'
PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong...
Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border...
Lara Trump Says Jake Tapper Did Call About His Kinda-Sorta Apology But 'the...
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING...
VIP
The Chrisley Family Have Suffered Enough and President Trump Made the Right Call
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With...
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile...
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per...
HE DIDN'T KNOW: Energy Advocacy Group Says There's NO EVIDENCE Biden Knew of...
President Trump's War Against Harvard Is Working
Milwaukee Public Schools Plans 'Pride Week of Action' Instead of Teaching Kids Reading...
Democrats Drop $20M to Learn How to Talk to Men, Get Roasted by...

A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Leftism Ruins Everything It Touches and It's Coming for Jane Austen Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 28, 2025
Chris J Ratcliffe/PA via AP

Like locusts, the Left swarms its way through beloved cultural intellectual properties (IPs), destroying everything it touches in the name of 'reimagining' entertainment for 'modern audiences.'

Advertisement

It's laughable and has ruined Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and other IPs.

Now they're coming for Jane Austen.

The accents and the clothing are integral to Jane Austen, who lived in and wrote about a very specific time in British history.

There's a reason Austen, like Shakespeare, still resonates with audiences today: we like what she wrote and the world she showed us.

As she wrote it.

As filmmakers and television have portrayed it for decades.

Heh.

That's the 2005 adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice' directed by Joe Wright and starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

THIS.

Recommended

THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It will not do well.

Wokeness destroyed 'Doctor Who' and the BBC will do the same for Austen.

We'll join you.

Thank you!

Yes. Leave Austen alone.

If you don't want bonnets or 'posh' accents, write your own story.

They're woke Leftists. That's why they hate everything British.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BBC BOOK MOVIES WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread
Amy Curtis
PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong About Trump AGAIN
Amy Curtis
James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's Wolf Blitzer Praises 'Good Advice'
Doug P.
Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'
Amy Curtis
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)
justmindy
Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border Blunder
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread Amy Curtis
Advertisement