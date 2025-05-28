A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Leftism Ruins Everything It Touches and It's Coming for Jane Austen Now

Like locusts, the Left swarms its way through beloved cultural intellectual properties (IPs), destroying everything it touches in the name of 'reimagining' entertainment for 'modern audiences.'

Advertisement

It's laughable and has ruined Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and other IPs.

Now they're coming for Jane Austen.

“The BBC’s new Jane Austen drama will not feature “fetishised” posh accents, its makers have said.”



ie. Everything traditional sucks and we are gonna do this again, even though everyone else that does this flops. pic.twitter.com/1yzazeRAOK — Jack Jewell (@JackxJewell) May 27, 2025

The accents and the clothing are integral to Jane Austen, who lived in and wrote about a very specific time in British history.

There's a reason Austen, like Shakespeare, still resonates with audiences today: we like what she wrote and the world she showed us.

As she wrote it.

As filmmakers and television have portrayed it for decades.

But why are they all white?



Someone slip up? — Jatroa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jatroa) May 28, 2025

Heh.

That’s a photo of an older film which was more authentic lol — Jack Jewell (@JackxJewell) May 28, 2025

That's the 2005 adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice' directed by Joe Wright and starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Perhaps, instead of asking if the BBC "doesn't get it" maybe we should finally understand, that the BBC does get it and expect everyone to comply with their message. Isn't it about time to stop watching the BBC altogether and put a genuine end to this nonsense? — Eva Chatterji (@e_chatterji) May 28, 2025

THIS.

Jane Austen’s world is the posh - what are they going to do strive for inauthenticity- yes we are going to do Jane Austen but don’t worry we won’t do it well — stephen (@stephenlondoner) May 28, 2025

It will not do well.

Wokeness destroyed 'Doctor Who' and the BBC will do the same for Austen.

I'll be sure not to see this. — Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) May 28, 2025

We'll join you.

The Bridgertonisation is ruining period dramas for me. I’m here for the bonnets and the A line dresses, not the acrylic nails and false eyelashes https://t.co/kS6uMy5JQB — s a r a h 🌷 (@_sarahahaha) May 28, 2025

Thank you!

So a butchered bastardized Jane Austen copy cat. Ugh! Leave Jane Austen alone, you monsters! https://t.co/9pJsh1kLZa — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) May 28, 2025

Yes. Leave Austen alone.

If you don't want bonnets or 'posh' accents, write your own story.

I won’t be watching it and I think many others will also reject it. Why do those who work for the @BBC hate everything British? https://t.co/jTkXJc9hvO — Enid Halliwell (@halliwellenid) May 28, 2025

They're woke Leftists. That's why they hate everything British.

"The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid." https://t.co/r0nsutoWWt — Nicola (@Ms_Bradock) May 28, 2025

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.