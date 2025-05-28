Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP 'White Supremacist-Adjacent' Remark

What a worm James Comey is. Not only did he 'find' a seashell formation that read like a death threat targeting President Trump, he went on Jen Psaki's MSNBC show to accuse the GOP of being 'white supremacist-adjacent.'

What a convenient new game the Left has created: label things they don't like as 'adjacent' to bad things in order to smear their political opponents.

But watch what happens when an independent journo confronts Comey about his remarks:

Former FBI Director James Comey is questioned after calling the @GOP 'white supremacist adjacent' following his “86 47” seashell controversy #JamesComey #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/XpExBi1McI — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) May 28, 2025

What a scummy man he is.

Comey is and has always been a liar. He knew what 8647 meant. He knows what he says about Republicans. But consider where he is sitting, selling books. That’s his grift. He’s seeking attention to sell books. Stop giving liars and grifters attention. — Doug Lawrence (@DougRLawrence) May 28, 2025

He knows.

Why is it not acceptable to describe trump and the maga movement accurately? — Mary 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 (@mtsand3) May 28, 2025

Because it's not accurate, Mary.

Thanks for playing.

This now clearly biased individual was running the FBI. Appointed by Barrack Obama and kept by President Trump. There has to be a lesson in there somewhere. https://t.co/gTkrOn30Rt — Andrew Wilson (@AndrewWilsonLM) May 28, 2025

There are a lot of lessons here.

Outside of his safe space on MSNBC, @Comey is too cowardly to expound on his accusation that all Republicans are “white supremacist adjacent” https://t.co/3Nm0331Trv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2025

He's a coward.

James Comey



Theater kid, stuck in a basketball player's body https://t.co/N9rWSoONwc — James David Dickson (@downi75) May 28, 2025

Letting our country be run by theater kids is a mistake.

He appears to be seated in the children’s section of the store. https://t.co/0OXRY6Ny8N — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 28, 2025

Fitting, really.

Putting the book signing in the kids section… store owner probably not a fan of the Comey Letter https://t.co/3ud3UC0V5b — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 28, 2025

Probably not.

