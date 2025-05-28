Freed Israeli Hostage Tells CNN Which US Presidential Candidate the Terrorists Wanted to...
The Chrisley Family Have Suffered Enough and President Trump Made the Right Call
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With...
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile...

Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP 'White Supremacist-Adjacent' Remark

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

What a worm James Comey is. Not only did he 'find' a seashell formation that read like a death threat targeting President Trump, he went on Jen Psaki's MSNBC show to accuse the GOP of being 'white supremacist-adjacent.'

What a convenient new game the Left has created: label things they don't like as 'adjacent' to bad things in order to smear their political opponents.

But watch what happens when an independent journo confronts Comey about his remarks:

What a scummy man he is.

He knows.

Because it's not accurate, Mary.

Thanks for playing.

Grateful Calvin
There are a lot of lessons here.

He's a coward.

Letting our country be run by theater kids is a mistake.

Fitting, really.

Probably not.

