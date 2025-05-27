James Comey Says One Party Is ‘White Supremacist-Adjacent’

Former FBI Director James Comey is out on tour pimping his new novel, but no one really wants to talk about that. Comey was a guest on Jen Psaki's Sunday show on MSNBC, where he was asked if the legal and law enforcement system was equipped to deal with what we're now seeing happen with President Donald Trump, as he allegedly tests the boundaries.

Comey said he thinks the legal tools are in place, but as an aside, he alleged that one of America's two parties is "white supremacist-adjacent" at a minimum.

🚨 COMEY: "Let’s say you work in the FBI. You know that one of the two political parties is... white supremacist-adjacent." pic.twitter.com/wFoFwEUN41 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2025

This guy should be jail adjacent — Sean 🇺🇸🇮🇪☘️ (@SeanMcCTweets) May 27, 2025

It’s impossible to put into words how dangerous it is to have this mentality flowing through the veins to the federal police.



This is the stuff that leads to family members being hauled off to gulags and never seen again. https://t.co/DiS8GYyYh6 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2025

The sheer glee he derives from weaponized, carefully crafted rhetoric is what psychopathy looks like. Reprehensible. — ajaxculture (@Dennis48565073) May 27, 2025

“At a minimum” - “and put nicely” based on “your political party” - this man is a menace and a liar… and yes it’s dangerous and he knows it — Greg Grimes (@RGregGrimes) May 27, 2025

The term “white supremacist” has already been intentionally watered-down to a point it applies to basically any white conservative.



“White supremacist-adjacent” puts that tactic on steroids. — Socratic Badger (@socratic_badger) May 27, 2025

The left and their heroes are bat shit insane — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 27, 2025

What a disgusting human being who belonged nowhere near the power he attained. — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) May 27, 2025

They think they are above all of us. I never thought I'd see this in America but here we are. — Dominic (@PatrioticDom) May 27, 2025

As a former FBI Special Agent who had to serve several years under this narcissist’s incompetent leadership, I can easily say he is a disgrace to the FBI and anyone who has ever worked for the Bureau, except maybe Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe. — John Paul Jones (@rockjunk6) May 27, 2025

Let's say you work for the FBI. You know that one of the two political parties is communist-adjacent. — alberach (@alberach134700) May 27, 2025

@MSNBC is the place to go for nutty conspiracy theories presented by equally nutty people. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) May 27, 2025

Let's say you're a citizen of a country and the top official in the federal law enforcement agency is....treason-adjacent. — Rogue 198 (@198Rogue) May 27, 2025

Comey is Marxist adjacent. Comey is criminal adjacent. Comey is corruption adjacent. Comey is coverup adjacent. Comey is lawfare adjacent. Comey is two-tier justice adjacent. — Chris ⛵ (@HeliJoc) May 27, 2025

I try not to have hatred in my heart for my fellow man, but James Comey makes it so difficult. — Avenger of Murdered Squirrels (@PeanutAvenger) May 27, 2025

Of course, Psaki followed up by asking, "Which party are you referring to?" and "What do you mean by 'white supremacist-adjacent'?"… not. You can say anything on MSNBC and never be challenged on it.

Comey belongs in jail.

***