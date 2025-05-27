Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd...
VIP
Democrats Hire Consultants to Decode 'Man Speak' While Sipping Cocktails in the Hamptons
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
VIP
Dear Jake Tapper: I Don't Want 'Acknowledgement,' I Want Accountability
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are...
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Kil...
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of...
Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue...

James Comey Says One Party Is ‘White Supremacist-Adjacent’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File

Former FBI Director James Comey is out on tour pimping his new novel, but no one really wants to talk about that. Comey was a guest on Jen Psaki's Sunday show on MSNBC, where he was asked if the legal and law enforcement system was equipped to deal with what we're now seeing happen with President Donald Trump, as he allegedly tests the boundaries.

Advertisement

Comey said he thinks the legal tools are in place, but as an aside, he alleged that one of America's two parties is "white supremacist-adjacent" at a minimum.

Recommended

January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Of course, Psaki followed up by asking, "Which party are you referring to?" and "What do you mean by 'white supremacist-adjacent'?"… not. You can say anything on MSNBC and never be challenged on it.

Comey belongs in jail.

***

Tags: FBI JAMES COMEY JEN PSAKI MSNBC REPUBLICANS WHITE SUPREMACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
Amy Curtis
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are Under Construction In L.A. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd ‘Protest Art’
Brett T.
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired Brett T.
Advertisement