Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP...
ANOTHER Biden Scandal! NewsNation Reports Biden's USDA Defied Court to Discriminate Agains...
We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a...
Rep. Ro Khanna Has Some NEXT-LEVEL COPE As He Tells Fox News Dems...
James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's...
Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'
PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong...
A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Leftism Ruins Everything It Touches and It's Coming for...
Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border...
Lara Trump Says Jake Tapper Did Call About His Kinda-Sorta Apology But 'the...
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING...
VIP
The Chrisley Family Have Suffered Enough and President Trump Made the Right Call
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With...
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile...

Freed Israeli Hostage Tells CNN Which US Presidential Candidate the Terrorists Wanted to Win (Just Guess)

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Former Hamas hostage Omer Shem Tov was released in March as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. He was just interviewed by CNN and had many things to say about his time in Hamas captivity after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack in Israel. 

Advertisement

One of the things Shem Tov says he discussed with his captors was the issue of politics, and he claimed that Hamas had made their endorsement in the 2024 U.S. presidential election very clear to him. Watch:

From Fox News:

"They were very scared of him," Tov said of his captors' view of Trump. "They wanted Kamala to be elected."

"But as soon as Donald Trump was elected, they understood that he wanted to bring us back home. So immediately, the way they treated me changed," he continued. "When Trump became president, the way they treated us changed, for me personally."

"Because they anticipated that a deal would come soon?" CNN's Bianna Golodryga asked.

"Yeah," Tov responded.

"And that’s when they started giving you more food?" she continued.

"Exactly," Tov confirmed. "More food, started treating me better. Stopped cursing me. Stopped spitting on me."

Recommended

We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

CNN's story contains some of the same quotes. 

Dinesh D'Souza said that must have been hard for some at CNN to hear: 

Judging from Trump's latest approval rating there are a lot of anti-Trump narratives crumbling. And yes, it's a great thing on many levels that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz lost the election. 

Most likely.

Yup!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country
Grateful Calvin
Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP 'White Supremacist-Adjacent' Remark
Amy Curtis
ANOTHER Biden Scandal! NewsNation Reports Biden's USDA Defied Court to Discriminate Against White Farmers
Amy Curtis
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread
Amy Curtis
PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong About Trump AGAIN
Amy Curtis
A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Leftism Ruins Everything It Touches and It's Coming for Jane Austen Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country Grateful Calvin
Advertisement