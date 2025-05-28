Freed Israeli Hostage Tells CNN Which US Presidential Candidate the Terrorists Wanted to Win (Just Guess)

Former Hamas hostage Omer Shem Tov was released in March as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. He was just interviewed by CNN and had many things to say about his time in Hamas captivity after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack in Israel.

Advertisement

One of the things Shem Tov says he discussed with his captors was the issue of politics, and he claimed that Hamas had made their endorsement in the 2024 U.S. presidential election very clear to him. Watch:

NEW - Freed Israeli Hostage Says Hamas Captors Were TERRIFIED of Trump, Wanted Kamala to Be Elected President Instead



Omer Shem Tov, one of the Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity, just dropped a bombshell on CNN.



Shem Tov: “They were very scared of him.”



CNN’s Bianna… pic.twitter.com/OYKYsQBAf7 — Overton (@overton_news) May 28, 2025

From Fox News:

"They were very scared of him," Tov said of his captors' view of Trump. "They wanted Kamala to be elected." "But as soon as Donald Trump was elected, they understood that he wanted to bring us back home. So immediately, the way they treated me changed," he continued. "When Trump became president, the way they treated us changed, for me personally." "Because they anticipated that a deal would come soon?" CNN's Bianna Golodryga asked. "Yeah," Tov responded. "And that’s when they started giving you more food?" she continued. "Exactly," Tov confirmed. "More food, started treating me better. Stopped cursing me. Stopped spitting on me."

CNN's story contains some of the same quotes.

Dinesh D'Souza said that must have been hard for some at CNN to hear:

The Trump effect!



How excruciating for @CNN to air this.



It explodes their anti-Trump narrative. pic.twitter.com/2NW1nTov1H — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 28, 2025

Judging from Trump's latest approval rating there are a lot of anti-Trump narratives crumbling. And yes, it's a great thing on many levels that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz lost the election.

If Trump didn’t win he would still be a hostage. https://t.co/jH3xJ8wt9l — Pie (@seshore22) May 28, 2025

Most likely.

Democrats are viewed as weak. Not just here, but all around the world. No wonder our biggest global adversaries want Democrat leadership… so they can take advantage of us.



How devastating for the Dems… https://t.co/GrqB1wYxkw — KvM (@_k_v_m_) May 28, 2025

Yup!