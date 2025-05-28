New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With Much of the Media)

As we told you yesterday, a new Rasmussen survey found that for the first time in the polling firm's nearly 30 years of work, 50 percent of Americans believe the country is now on the right track. Around this time of year in 2022, the vast majority thought the country was on the wrong track under Biden and Harris and their approval was quite low:

BREAKING: Biden’s approval falls to new low amid economic pessimism, inflation, Monmouth Poll finds



Biden Job Approval

Approve 38% (-1)

Disapprove 57% (+3)



Country direction (lowest negative net ever)

Right Track 18% (-6)

Wrong Track 79% (+6)



+- from March poll



May 5-9, 807 A pic.twitter.com/7t8GHkJMBn — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 12, 2022

That brings us to today's Rasmussen tracking of Trump's approval. The Democrats insistence on taking the "20" side of all the 80-20 issues can't be hurting this number either:

📊 Trump Approval Daily Tracking



🟢 Approve: 53% (+7)

🟤 Disapprove: 46%



Highest approval since mid February @Rasmussen_Poll | 1,500 LV | 5/22-27 https://t.co/sZL5eEMout pic.twitter.com/dSXuwggctU — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 28, 2025

Just imagine what the number might be if the country had a media that was interested in being remotely honest and a lot of people didn't get their news from "journalists" like Scott Pelley who makes it clear on a regular basis that he's nothing more than a lib hack with TDS.

The Bulwark - hardest hit. https://t.co/kCHry70Dy8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 28, 2025

Hopefully this ends up in another line of questioning to Chuck Schumer so he can be reminded about his approval rating.