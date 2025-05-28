Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border...
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With Much of the Media)

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on May 28, 2025
As we told you yesterday, a new Rasmussen survey found that for the first time in the polling firm's nearly 30 years of work, 50 percent of Americans believe the country is now on the right track. Around this time of year in 2022, the vast majority thought the country was on the wrong track under Biden and Harris and their approval was quite low:

That brings us to today's Rasmussen tracking of Trump's approval. The Democrats insistence on taking the "20" side of all the 80-20 issues can't be hurting this number either:  

Just imagine what the number might be if the country had a media that was interested in being remotely honest and a lot of people didn't get their news from "journalists" like Scott Pelley who makes it clear on a regular basis that he's nothing more than a lib hack with TDS. 

Hopefully this ends up in another line of questioning to Chuck Schumer so he can be reminded about his approval rating.

