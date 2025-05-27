HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the RIGHT TRACK for the FIRST TIME

For the first time in its 29-year polling history, Rasmussen reported today that 50% of the country believes America is on the RIGHT TRACK.

BREAKING: Majority of Americans believe the United States is on the right track for the first time in Rasmussen Reports’ polling history. pic.twitter.com/U3EFiivQdu — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 27, 2025

In July of last year, 2/3 of the country felt we were heading in the wrong direction. That's quite the swing.

Here's more from the Washington Examiner:

People are more satisfied with the direction of the country than at any point in recent history, the latest feather in President Donald Trump‘s hat. On the edge of majority support for weeks, the latest Rasmussen Reports “right track/wrong track” average shared with Secrets has hit 50% on Tuesday and shows no sign of pulling back.

One step at a time — Roger Sherman (@MigrantEnjoyer) May 27, 2025

Now if we could get Congress to actually pass some legislation instead of being on vacation 75% of them time. That would be a winning strategy. @HouseGOP @SpeakerJohnson @POTUS — ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@CubsWin1776) May 27, 2025

I would say the future is looking bright. — Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) May 27, 2025

But I hear from Democrats that Trump has the lowest ratings of any President.



Weird. — Real Life Footage (@RealLifeFootage) May 27, 2025

I wonder why Democrats don't talk about majorities any more. https://t.co/dzD6Qtfl9M — Trump'n it! (@theTrumpSpring) May 27, 2025

Liberals heads are exploding everywhere https://t.co/4u9N6cWMds — Jeff 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@64JeffX) May 27, 2025

Rasmussen just dropped a MOAB: 50% of Americans say the country’s on the RIGHT TRACK—a first in over 20 years!



Their own pollster is floored, calling it “uncharted territory.” Trump’s approval is hitting 52%, with 75% of Republicans confirming things are GOOD. Last year, under… https://t.co/LJpU4NzAvH — IredcapI (@IredcapI) May 27, 2025

50% of Americans believe the country is moving in the RIGHT DIRECTION—an ALL-TIME HIGH! 🇺🇸



House Republicans, led by @realDonaldTrump, are delivering on border security, unleashing American energy, and slashing bureaucratic red tape.



The Golden Age of America is HERE. pic.twitter.com/V0Y3bZHJ7l — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 27, 2025

