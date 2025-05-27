HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the RIGHT TRACK for the FIRST TIME

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitter

For the first time in its 29-year polling history, Rasmussen reported today that 50% of the country believes America is on the RIGHT TRACK.

In July of last year, 2/3 of the country felt we were heading in the wrong direction. That's quite the swing.

Here's more from the Washington Examiner:

People are more satisfied with the direction of the country than at any point in recent history, the latest feather in President Donald Trump‘s hat.

On the edge of majority support for weeks, the latest Rasmussen Reports “right track/wrong track” average shared with Secrets has hit 50% on Tuesday and shows no sign of pulling back.

This is good news.

Turn the ship of state around.

We'd love to see this.

So bright we gotta wear shades!

And if you understood that reference, take some ibuprofen for your back.

So weird.

We're TOTALLY back!

That sound you hear?

Crickets.

From the so-called 'defenders of democracy.'

YUP.

People were fed up with the Dems and the status quo.

And we love to see it.

