Watch Chuck Schumer Do a One-Eighty on Importance of Approval Polling in Just a Couple Minutes

Doug P. | 10:34 AM on May 01, 2025

It's been an awkward week for Sen. Chuck Schumer, because the New York Democrat has been trying to rain on President Trump's "first 100 days" parade by citing approval polling, only to stomp on a rake when it comes to his own numbers. 

The first time Schumer stepped on that rake was on CNN, and Chuck didn't appreciate getting called on on the cable net that's supposed to be a Dem ally: 

But Schumer was obviously determined to persist with the self-owns.

During a press conference, the Senate Minority Leader again talked about Trump's approval rating but quickly tried to diminish the importance of polling. Guess why. Watch:

You can also tell that Schumer's not used to reporters performing random acts of journalism by challenging Democrats.

Once a weasel always a weasel!

The only people we've seen the Democrats intensely fighting for lately are criminal illegals.

