Watch Chuck Schumer Do a One-Eighty on Importance of Approval Polling in Just a Couple Minutes

It's been an awkward week for Sen. Chuck Schumer, because the New York Democrat has been trying to rain on President Trump's "first 100 days" parade by citing approval polling, only to stomp on a rake when it comes to his own numbers.

Advertisement

The first time Schumer stepped on that rake was on CNN, and Chuck didn't appreciate getting called on on the cable net that's supposed to be a Dem ally:

Asked about new CNN polling that puts his favorable rating at 17%, his worst in CNN polling dating back to 2017, Sen. Schumer argues it will take time as Democrats show the contrast with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/T24Gvyo8Li — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2025

But Schumer was obviously determined to persist with the self-owns.

During a press conference, the Senate Minority Leader again talked about Trump's approval rating but quickly tried to diminish the importance of polling. Guess why. Watch:

Same Presser:



Schumer: "Trump has the lowest 100 day approval rating since they started polling."



2 Minutes later.



Manu Raju: "There's a poll out today that has your approval rating lower than any other Congressional leader at 17 percent."



Schumer: "Polls come and go." pic.twitter.com/aMNc0Su667 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 30, 2025

You can also tell that Schumer's not used to reporters performing random acts of journalism by challenging Democrats.

POLLS: Senator Schumer held a press conference to slam Trump’s poll numbers, until a reporter noted his own were even lower. Schumer quickly backpedaled, insisting polls don’t matter.pic.twitter.com/bEkkrW2W1i — @amuse (@amuse) May 1, 2025

Once a weasel always a weasel!

I love that they’re focused on fighting Trump, not fighting for the American people.



Good to know, good to know. — Calvin Correli (@calvincorreli) April 30, 2025

The only people we've seen the Democrats intensely fighting for lately are criminal illegals.