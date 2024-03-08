Rob Reiner Out-Dumbs the DUMBEST With His GLOWING, Slobbering Review of Biden YELLING...
Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on March 08, 2024
Twitter

Biden said a lot of things last night during his SOTU.

We think.

Let us rephrase that. 

Biden YELLED a lot of things last night, and one of his bumper sticker talking points was about Israel and how he would make sure American hostages come home yadda yadda yadda. Oh sure, he also bragged about putting boots on the ground to build a port for Gaza to get aid (even though he said there would be no boots on the ground) and suggested a 'two-state solution' was the answer but AFTER he was done, he was caught on a hot mic saying something pretty not good about Israel.

Mainly Netanyahu.

He was bragging ... listen to this:

Note, Sawyer Hackett is very much pro-Biden so the fact he shared it proves he thinks it's a good thing.

It's really not though.

Right?

Fair enough.

It would be every headline of every Lefty rag but since Biden said it ... he gets a pass.

True story.

Now some people think they did this on purpose, so the people voting against him on his own SIDE will stop calling him Genocide Joe. But they're not buying it ...

Either way, bad stuff, Joe's handlers.

Tags: BIDEN ISRAEL NETANYAHU

Tags: BIDEN ISRAEL NETANYAHU

