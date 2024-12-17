Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With...
Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump Lie

Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 17, 2024
Townhall Media

CNN’s Jake Tapper, like most of the legacy media, is fuming a ‘journalist’ is being held responsible for a lie he told to the American people. President-Elect Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News for a lie said on-air by George Stephanopoulos. It resulted in a $15 million settlement which is going to Trump’s presidential library. ABC News and Stephanopoulos being held accountable for that falsehood is sending shockwaves through the dying legacy media.

Here’s Jake Tapper’s reaction. (WATCH)

Across the legacy media, it’s the same thing. None of them want to address or accept the fact that George Stephanopoulos actually told a lie on-air.

These posters see it.

By refusing to acknowledge that Stephanopoulos told the lie, the legacy media is conveniently framing this as an attack on ‘news’ media. Of course, they are the victims!

Being held accountable is killing them.

Yes, accountability has arrived.

We’ve always assumed that Jake Tapper was a drum circle guy or maybe into mud baths. But, others have ideas on how he’s dealing with the whole situation.

Trump lawsuits, declining ratings, public distrust, and mass layoffs. That’s what accountability looks like, and it’s long overdue. Not sorry, Jake.

