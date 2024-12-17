Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump Lie

CNN’s Jake Tapper, like most of the legacy media, is fuming a ‘journalist’ is being held responsible for a lie he told to the American people. President-Elect Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News for a lie said on-air by George Stephanopoulos. It resulted in a $15 million settlement which is going to Trump’s presidential library. ABC News and Stephanopoulos being held accountable for that falsehood is sending shockwaves through the dying legacy media.

Here’s Jake Tapper’s reaction. (WATCH)

🚨A glum Jake Tapper is upset about the Trump $15M settlement in lawsuit against ABC, and his suing other media outlets:



“This is wildly ridiculous."



Today, Trump mentioned The Des Moines Register, 60 Minutes, Bob Woodward and Russiagate reporters.



Legacy media is finally… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7mE8q4Go — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

Across the legacy media, it’s the same thing. None of them want to address or accept the fact that George Stephanopoulos actually told a lie on-air.

These posters see it.

@jaketapper doesn't want to understand the verdict. It's not just Trump making claims and/or bringing threatening lawsuits.



Stephanopoulos messed up badly. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 17, 2024

Jake doesn’t want to admit that ABC settled for a reason. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

Sticking to the "Trump is going after everyone" narrative. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 17, 2024

By refusing to acknowledge that Stephanopoulos told the lie, the legacy media is conveniently framing this as an attack on ‘news’ media. Of course, they are the victims!

Being held accountable is killing them.

Deflated, dejected and despondent is how I like to see most of the corporate media. — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) December 17, 2024

Legacy media isn’t used to being held accountable for their lies and defamation. The poor things. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 17, 2024

Jake can’t believe accountability is here. pic.twitter.com/a1flvAYKr6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

Yes, accountability has arrived.

We’ve always assumed that Jake Tapper was a drum circle guy or maybe into mud baths. But, others have ideas on how he’s dealing with the whole situation.

Boy! That really took the wind out of Tapper’s sails! I think he’s heading to one of those all Beta Male Lib retreats next weekend, where he can float naked and howl at the moon. 🤔 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) December 17, 2024

“Go ahead and let it all out, Jake." pic.twitter.com/C6rq11twb6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

Everywhere they turn Trump is winning and it just burns people like Jake Tapper up. Isn’t it glorious?😂 — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) December 17, 2024

Trump lawsuits, declining ratings, public distrust, and mass layoffs. That’s what accountability looks like, and it’s long overdue. Not sorry, Jake.