Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump...
Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With...
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
West Coast DOGE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts His State Government’s ‘Efficiency...
Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Ye...
VIP
British Police Visit Man Who Posted He Didn’t Want to See Palestinian Flags...
Chuck Todd Reveals Holding ‘Journalists’ Accountable for Lies Sets a Dangerous Precedent
Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath
VIP
Trump Must Tackle This (D)omestic Terrorism
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
$850,000 Grant Will Assist Military Families to Affirm Their Children’s Genders
Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight...
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Bloomberg: Biden Laid the Groundwork for Decades of American Exceptionalism

‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines

Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on December 17, 2024
Twitchy

It seems Scott Jennings’ job is to upset his fellow CNN panel guests with obvious truths. Monday, was no different. He laid out why the American people no longer trust ‘The Science’ because it revealed itself to be a religion during Covid.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Science, which is about questioning things, became ‘The Science’, which rigidly told people to ask no questions and do as they’re told.

These commenters remember.

‘The Science’ really took off during Covid. Its adherents elevated Fauci above common sense.

This poster recalls how crazy it got.

Recommended

Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
Gordon K
Advertisement

Fauci could not be questioned or doubted. There was definitely some bizarre hero worship going on.

Remember this cringey ode to Fauci? (WATCH)

The American people have been bombarded with lies from just about every major institution the last several years. Everything’s going to be questioned and evidence demanded before any trust can be given.

Tags: CNN MASKS RELIGION SCIENCE COVID-19 FAUCI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump Lie
Warren Squire
Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With Them
Warren Squire
Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Year Slumber
Warren Squire
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal Gordon K
Advertisement