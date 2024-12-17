‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines

It seems Scott Jennings’ job is to upset his fellow CNN panel guests with obvious truths. Monday, was no different. He laid out why the American people no longer trust ‘The Science’ because it revealed itself to be a religion during Covid.

NEW: CNN’s Abby Phillip gets a brutal reality check as Scott Jennings lays out why Americans no longer trust “The Science.”



This is about as satisfying as it gets.



“If I were further advising RFK and Donald Trump on vaccines or anything else, I would say I’d like for science to… pic.twitter.com/RSrIPLd7gD — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 17, 2024

Science, which is about questioning things, became ‘The Science’, which rigidly told people to ask no questions and do as they’re told.

He put it perfectly. “Trust the science” to them means don’t question or look into a single thing. They throw the scientific method out the window. Do as your told and don’t question it or you “don’t believe in science” — Based Jargon (@BasedJargon) December 17, 2024

Scott is on point as usual. If you can’t question the science, it’s not science… it’s become a religion to them. Case in point: pic.twitter.com/sfWSwwppCA — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 17, 2024

‘The Science’ really took off during Covid. Its adherents elevated Fauci above common sense.

Fauci and the covid psychos created one of the biggest cults in human history. It was really unbelievable to watch how easy it was to manipulate humans — Chris King (@ChrisKi02048388) December 17, 2024

eh the issue wasn't people worshipping fauci - I never saw that happen. It was people declaring that fauci's fatwas were dogma, & excommunicating anyone who presented evidence (i.e. what actual science is based on) that conflicted with the dogma. — Chiquita Banana (@endless_bananas) December 17, 2024

Fauci could not be questioned or doubted. There was definitely some bizarre hero worship going on.

This song will live in infamy. pic.twitter.com/KBFPjCYaNn — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 17, 2024

Fauci prayer candles sounds like a nightmare 🤣 — ArtificialUnintelligence (@ArtificialUnAI) December 17, 2024

Strong response and messaging. Love the prayer candles and pillows jab. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) December 17, 2024

The American people have been bombarded with lies from just about every major institution the last several years. Everything’s going to be questioned and evidence demanded before any trust can be given.