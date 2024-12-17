Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Year Slumber

CNN has awakened ‘fact-checker’ Daniel Dale from his cryogenic tube. The silver cylinder keeps him in suspended animation until a Republican takes residence in the White House. Although President-Elect Donald Trump has yet to enter the Oval Office, CNN staff decided to release Dale early due to a flashing red light on his tube, which read: ‘real press conference imminent.’ CNN staffers say they haven’t seen that alert in at least four years. So, they revived Dale and he’s already ‘fact-checking!’

Here’s a short preview of the next four years. (WATCH)

CNN is BACK in the fact-checking business!@ddale8: "There was a lot of lying from the President-elect at this press conference" pic.twitter.com/VLSTxYwchc — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 16, 2024

Dale seems to vanish for years at a time when a Democrat is in office. Back to his tube, awaiting to be revived.

Posters have noticed the pattern.

Hmmm I wish they fact checked people that didn’t have R next to their name. @CNN how about you fact check the current administration oh and your reporters with their questionable “news” stories — SmallTownLadyVA (@SmallTownLadyVA) December 16, 2024

Ah yes, now we care about presidents lying again. So refreshing pic.twitter.com/y9KmUnNfwh — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) December 17, 2024

Some are wondering where Dale’s in-house fact-check of CNN ‘journalist’ Clarissa Ward is. She recently staged a fake Syrian prisoner rescue.

How can a network that just staged a Syrian prisoner release have the nerve to fact check anyone??#shameless — Jay Dee (@jaydee602) December 16, 2024

Many posters are welcoming Dale back from his four-year slumber. Some are amazed at how quickly he got on the job.

@ddale8 is a modern miracle! Dude’s been in a coma for four years, suddenly wakes up and goes straight to work. — Garbage Human (@DuncanDowntown) December 16, 2024

After a 4 year hibernation, the creature awakens and lumbers forth from its den, hungry & with purpose. — Oscar (@Midwest_Oscar) December 16, 2024

Everyone when @ddale8 returns to work after a Republican is elected. pic.twitter.com/SNu0rYjfOx — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 16, 2024

Welcome back, Dale! We know how fond of fact-checks CNN is.

From the network who brought you classics like mostly “peaceful protests” and terrorist Nick Sandman. — BRoh 🇺🇸 (@BRoh23) December 16, 2024

Always. They say he did lots of lying but they never give examples.



I heard that the Hallmark channel is now outperforming CNN. Is that true? — Woody Chipper (@woodyHchipper) December 16, 2024

And the food network. Guess people want to go to flavor town then listen to bs — Corey (@Corey0981074461) December 16, 2024

CNN was recently overtaken in ratings by the Food Network and the History Channel. CNN’s audience is also smaller than TNT, Discovery, Hallmark Mysteries, TLC, TBS, HGTV, USA, MSNBC, the Hallmark Channel and ESPN. That’s a fact!