Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Year Slumber

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 17, 2024
Townhall Media

CNN has awakened ‘fact-checker’ Daniel Dale from his cryogenic tube. The silver cylinder keeps him in suspended animation until a Republican takes residence in the White House. Although President-Elect Donald Trump has yet to enter the Oval Office, CNN staff decided to release Dale early due to a flashing red light on his tube, which read: ‘real press conference imminent.’ CNN staffers say they haven’t seen that alert in at least four years. So, they revived Dale and he’s already ‘fact-checking!’

Here’s a short preview of the next four years. (WATCH)

Dale seems to vanish for years at a time when a Democrat is in office. Back to his tube, awaiting to be revived.

Posters have noticed the pattern.

Some are wondering where Dale’s in-house fact-check of CNN ‘journalist’ Clarissa Ward is. She recently staged a fake Syrian prisoner rescue.

Many posters are welcoming Dale back from his four-year slumber. Some are amazed at how quickly he got on the job.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Welcome back, Dale! We know how fond of fact-checks CNN is.

CNN was recently overtaken in ratings by the Food Network and the History Channel. CNN’s audience is also smaller than TNT, Discovery, Hallmark Mysteries, TLC, TBS, HGTV, USA, MSNBC, the Hallmark Channel and ESPN. That’s a fact!

