Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz Cheney/J6 Committee HID It

The more we learn about the January 6th Committee the more we learn why Nancy Pelosi only wanted certain Republicans on it ... like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. It should honestly be shocking that any elected official would work against the innocence of a POTUS (especially if they knew there was evidence that would prove his innocence) but if we're being completely fair, at this point we'd be more shocked if this committee actually had done its job.

Advertisement

Clearly, this was about feeding the country one narrative - Nancy Pelosi's narrative.

Truth be damned.

And Liz Cheney went along with it.

NEW: Liz Cheney & the J6 Committee concealed evidence that President Trump offered to send 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the US Capitol



The offer was rejected by the DC Mayor.



Why conceal exonerating evidence, @Liz_Cheney?



Via @MZHemingway https://t.co/ZrTB2HOSGR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2024

Doesn't get much lower than this. We get it, they hate Trump but America deserves better than this.

Shame on them.

From The Federalist:

Cheney and her committee falsely claimed they had “no evidence” to support Trump officials’ claims the White House had communicated its desire for 10,000 National Guard troops. In fact, an early transcribed interview conducted by the committee included precisely that evidence from a key source. The interview, which Cheney attended and personally participated in, was suppressed from public release until now. Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato’s first transcribed interview with the committee was conducted on January 28, 2022. In it, he told Cheney and her investigators that he overheard White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows push Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request as many National Guard troops as she needed to protect the city. He also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for January 6, 2021. Ornato also described White House frustration with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s slow deployment of assistance on the afternoon of January 6, 2021.

Well well well, what do you know?

Wow. It has now become even more obvious that they WANTED people to break into the Capitol. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 8, 2024

Certainly seems that way.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2024

HA!

And yes, !.

Trump obviously didn't want rioters to break into the US Capitol. He wanted Congress to debate evidence of election fraud and unconstitutional election law changes. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 9, 2024

This. ^

This was the motive for the 3 letter agencies to involve themselves on Jan 6. Then Pence certified anyway

🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZFhIeNwrMt — sandy (@3Sandy7_) March 7, 2024

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

It's almost as if the entire thing was orchestrated from the inside… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 8, 2024

Strange, ain't it?

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'

SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie Britt's SOTU Rebuttal (Watch)

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.