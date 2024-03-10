WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About...
Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz Cheney/J6 Committee HID It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The more we learn about the January 6th Committee the more we learn why Nancy Pelosi only wanted certain Republicans on it ... like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. It should honestly be shocking that any elected official would work against the innocence of a POTUS (especially if they knew there was evidence that would prove his innocence) but if we're being completely fair, at this point we'd be more shocked if this committee actually had done its job.

Advertisement

Clearly, this was about feeding the country one narrative - Nancy Pelosi's narrative.

Truth be damned.

And Liz Cheney went along with it.

Doesn't get much lower than this. We get it, they hate Trump but America deserves better than this.

Shame on them.

From The Federalist:

Cheney and her committee falsely claimed they had “no evidence” to support Trump officials’ claims the White House had communicated its desire for 10,000 National Guard troops. In fact, an early transcribed interview conducted by the committee included precisely that evidence from a key source. The interview, which Cheney attended and personally participated in, was suppressed from public release until now.

Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato’s first transcribed interview with the committee was conducted on January 28, 2022. In it, he told Cheney and her investigators that he overheard White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows push Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request as many National Guard troops as she needed to protect the city.

He also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for January 6, 2021. Ornato also described White House frustration with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s slow deployment of assistance on the afternoon of January 6, 2021.

Well well well, what do you know?

Certainly seems that way.

HA!

And yes, !.

This. ^

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Strange, ain't it?

ADAM KINZINGER LIZ CHENEY JANUARY 6 JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

