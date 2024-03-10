Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color' Kamala Harris Off (Watch)

Bill Maher has his own ideas around a 'dream team' that could actually win in 2024 ... and that dream team does NOT include Kamala Harris.

Ya' love to see it.

Watch this:

Advertisement

NEW: Bill Maher suggests that President Biden should ditch Kamala Harris and replace her with Nikki Haley to help his chances in 2024.



Nikki Haley being on the Democrat ticket is actually a perfect fit for her.



Maher also said it would be a good fit because Haley is a "woman of… pic.twitter.com/2LOHZ1KwBD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2024

The post continues:

Maher also said it would be a good fit because Haley is a "woman of color." “I know it’s crazy to think that she could run with Biden, but that’s my dream, a unity ticket. And then he would, I think, definitely win," Maher said.

Aww, poor Kamala, being a woman of color isn't even enough to make her part of a winning ticket. That's gotta sting.

*snort*

Well he’s not wrong! No one likes Harris and the Dems voted for Haley in the primary elections!

I definitely think it’s a good idea if you were on the side of the left!



Let’s face it Haley is a democrat! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 9, 2024

Interesting.

Talk about a Hail Mary! Hail Nikki? — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) March 10, 2024

Unity ticket. pic.twitter.com/EsvqpziHFI — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) March 10, 2024

Nikki Haley is definitely unpopular with most people on the Right but she's more popular with people on the Left than Kamala. We're not sure if this is more insulting to Kamala or Nikki but whatever makes Bill feel better about Biden's chances in November.

If he's this desperate already, he must not feel great about it.

He’s not wrong… Nikki Haley is a Democrat after all. They could even explain it simply to Kamala with a Venn Diagram… since she loves them so much. pic.twitter.com/4vdjavztYx — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) March 9, 2024

Nikki AND a Venn diagram?!

Talk about an insult to Kamala.

======================================================================

Related:

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz Cheney/J6 Committee HID It

Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.