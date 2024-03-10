Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color' Kamala Harris Off (Watch)

Pinocchio Alert: Biden Lies About Taxes AGAIN
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on March 10, 2024
Twitchy

Bill Maher has his own ideas around a 'dream team' that could actually win in 2024 ... and that dream team does NOT include Kamala Harris.

Ya' love to see it.

Watch this:

The post continues:

Maher also said it would be a good fit because Haley is a "woman of color."

“I know it’s crazy to think that she could run with Biden, but that’s my dream, a unity ticket. And then he would, I think, definitely win," Maher said.

Aww, poor Kamala, being a woman of color isn't even enough to make her part of a winning ticket. That's gotta sting.

*snort*

Interesting.

Nikki Haley is definitely unpopular with most people on the Right but she's more popular with people on the Left than Kamala. We're not sure if this is more insulting to Kamala or Nikki but whatever makes Bill feel better about Biden's chances in November.

If he's this desperate already, he must not feel great about it.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN BILL MAHER KAMALA HARRIS NIKKI HALEY

